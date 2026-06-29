Germany vs Paraguay confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Germany is set to square off against Paraguay on Monday, June 29th, in a highly anticipated Round of 32 clash at Boston Stadium. As Die Mannschaft launches its pursuit of a fifth World Cup title, the South American underdogs will go all out to keep their tournament dream alive on the game’s biggest stage.

Germany enters the knockout stage following a group stage campaign that included dominant wins over Curacao (7-1) and the Ivory Coast (2-1), alongside a shocking 2-1 upset at the hands of Ecuador, marking the first time a South American nation has ever defeated them in the group stage. After snapping their post-2014 curse to finally advance past the opening round, the Germans are now focused on restoring the program to its traditional powerhouse status.

Paraguay, meanwhile, punched its ticket to the knockout rounds as one of the tournament’s top third-place finishers. La Albirroja rebounded from a heavy 4-1 loss against the USMNT to secure a crucial 1-0 win over Turkey and a gritty, scoreless draw against Australia. Competing in their first World Cup in 16 years, the South American side is aiming to replicate their historic 2010 run, which saw them reach the quarterfinals.

In a major boost for Paraguay, star playmaker Miguel Almiron returns to head coach Gustavo Alfaro’s starting XI. The Atlanta United star was issued a costly red card during the group stage match against Turkey, forcing him to sit out the group finale against Australia due to a one-game suspension. With his ban now served, Almirón slides right back into the lineup to spearhead La Albirroja‘s attack.

Juan Jose Caceres of Paraguay battles for the ball with Aziz Behich of Australia.

Nagelsmann calls for a ‘perfect match’ against Paraguay

Having conceded just twice during the group stage, Paraguay rode a resilient, defense-first identity into the knockout rounds, presenting a structural blueprint that will be incredibly difficult to break down. For Nagelsmann, navigating this defensive minefield means Germany will need to execute flawless football to avoid another unexpected setback.

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During Sunday’s pregame press conference, Nagelsmann broke down Paraguay’s direct, physical approach and issued a clear directive to his squad: “They try to stay compact, win their duels, and look to contest the second balls. When they win that second ball, they play direct, trying to look for space in behind. They have very good players, they defend well, and they are strong, physical footballers. We need a perfect match tomorrow.”

Confirmed lineups for Germany and Paraguay

Germany’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer; Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown; Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Leroy Sane, Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz; Deniz Undav.

Head coach: Julian Nagelsmann.

Paraguay’s confirmed lineup (4-5-1): Orlando Gill; Juan Caceres, Gustavo Gomez, Jose Canale, Junior Alonso; Miguel Almiron, Damian Bobadilla, Andres Cubas, Matias Galarza Fonda, Julio Enciso; Gabriel Avalos.

Head coach: Gustavo Alfaro.

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