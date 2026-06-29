How to watch Germany vs Paraguay match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Germany vs Paraguay on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Germany vs Paraguay WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT • Monday, June 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Germany looks to continue its FIFA World Cup campaign as it meets Paraguay in the Round of 32 after winning its group and reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 2018.

Paraguay rebounded from an opening loss to the United States to advance as one of the tournament’s best third-place teams and will try to pull off the upset. With a place in the Round of 16 at stake, don’t miss this exciting World Cup showdown.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch Germany vs Paraguay and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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