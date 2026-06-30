Is Erling Haaland playing? Ivory Coast vs Norway confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup match

After a competitive group stage, Ivory Coast and Norway face each other in the Round of 32 of the 2026 World Cup. While Ståle Solbakken’s team will look to dominate possession and shine in the air, Emerse Fae’s team will rely on a solid defense and an efficient counterattack. As a result, the match is expected to be highly competitive. Because of the importance of the game, fans are keeping a close eye on Erling Haaland‘s status, as he could make the difference.

Erling Haaland will start for Norway, as he has no injuries or suspensions. After being rested against France, he is in full physical condition to shine against Ivory Coast and remains a cornerstone for head coach Ståle Solbakken. As one of the tournament’s top scorers, he will look to lead his national team to another victory while closing the gap on Lionel Messi in the scoring charts.

Alongside Haaland, Norway will maintain their attacking approach with Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sørloth. In addition, Fredrik Aursnes and Martin Ødegaard will also return to midfield, aiming to control the tempo of the game. With this, they will look to stop the opposition’s counterattacks effectively. However, Sander Berge, Torbjørn Heggem, and Kristoffer Ajer will have to shine in defense, stopping the opposition’s progression.

Ivory Coast have emerged as one of the best defensive teams in the tournament. Because of this, head coach Emerse Fae could stick with his approach, looking to shut down every attacking opportunity for Norway. However, all eyes are on Yan Diomande, who could be key in the left wing, creating space and launching counterattacks. With this in mind, Franck Kessié and Nicolas Pépé will look to shine once again in front of goal.

Erling Haaland #9 of Norway heads the ball against Zaid Tahseen #4 of Iraq.

Ivory Coast confirmed lineup vs Norway

Ivory Coast are determined to stick with the same approach they used in their previous matches: Solid in defense and efficient on the counterattack. However, head coach Emerse Fae has decided to leave Amad Diallo on the bench, opting to add an extra midfielder and strengthen the defense. Despite this, Yan Diomande and Nicolas Pépé will start on the wings, looking to create space against Norway, where they will have to be efficient.

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Considering this, Ivory Coast will lineup as follows: Yahia Fofana; Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Guela Doue, Emmanuel Agbadou; Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangaré, Christ Inao Oulai; Yan Diomande, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Nicolas Pepe.

Norway confirmed lineup vs Ivory Coast

Norway come into the match as the clear favorites to defeat Ivory Coast. After resting their stars against France, head coach Ståle Solbakken has once again opted for his strongest lineup, with Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard leading the way. In addition, they could rely on a strong midfield, looking to control possession while also stopping the opposition’s counterattacks.

With this in mind, Norway will play as follows: Orjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, David Moller Wolfe, Marcus Holmgreen Pedersen, Torbjorn Heggem; Patrick Berg, Sander Berge, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

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