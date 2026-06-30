World Cup Chaos: Three Giants Fall in 24 Hours of Round of 32 Madness

The Round of 32 has completely shattered the 2026 FIFA World Cup bracket. In the most chaotic and unforgiving 24 hours of the tournament so far, three major football powerhouses were systematically sent packing. On the latest edition of Rabona TV, Adrian Sousa delivers a comprehensive post-mortem on a historic matchday defined by penalty heartbreak and stoppage-time drama.

Listen to the full tactical breakdown on Spotify to see who survives the carnage.

The most stunning headline of the day came from Boston, where Paraguay pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament by eliminating four-time champions Germany. After grinding out a 1-1 draw through extra time, the match went to a tense penalty shootout. Highlighting the dramatic conclusion, German penalty specialist Kai Havertz missed his opening spot-kick, and goalkeeper Orlando Gill made critical stops to hand Germany its first World Cup shootout loss in history, sealed by José Canale’s sudden-death winner.

The penalty shootout misery spread to the Netherlands as well. The Dutch fell victim to a highly organized Moroccan side, bowing out in a dramatic shootout following a scoreless stalemate. The result marks the earliest World Cup exit in Dutch football history, while Morocco locks in a highly anticipated Round of 16 date.

The only favorite to survive the day’s slate was Brazil, though they had to fight through pure anxiety against Japan. The Samurai Blue took a shock first-half lead through Kaishū Sano before Casemiro found a second-half equalizer. Just as the match seemed destined for extra time, substitute Gabriel Martinelli popped up in the 96th minute to slide home a dramatic, breathtaking match-winner to rescue a -1 victory for the Seleção.

You can stream the entire daily overview right now. Check out the Rabona TV World Cup Recap on Spotify to see how the Round of 16 bracket is shaping up after a historic day of giant-killings.