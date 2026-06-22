What is Algeria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Jordan?

Algeria find theirselves in a complicated situation in Group J at the 2026 World Cup. The African powerhouse enter Matchday 2 needing all three points against Jordan to remain firmly in the hunt for a spot in the Round of 32.

Following a tough 3-0 defeat to reigning world champions Argentina in their tournament opener, Algeria sit at No. 29 in the live FIFA World Rankings. They now face a stiff uphill climb in a competitive group that features Argentina (No. 1), Austria (No. 22), and Jordan (No. 68).

The Fennec Foxes are currently making their fifth appearance at a World Cup, but they can no longer afford any slipups. A defeat against a gritty Jordan side would push them to the brink of a premature group-stage exit.

Algeria will target three vital points against their Asian opponents to put themselves in a favorable position heading into the final matchday, where they are scheduled to clash with Austria in what shapes up to be a direct shootout for a place in the knockout rounds.

Algeria National Team before playing against Argentina. (Getty Images)

Algeria’s dominant road to North America

The North African side is making its highly anticipated return to soccer’s biggest stage after a 12-year absence. They last competed at Brazil 2014, where they memorably advanced to the Round of 16 to secure the nation’s best-ever finish in tournament history.

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see also Jordan’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Algeria

Their qualifying path to the 2026 tournament was a masterclass in consistency, as they comfortably topped Group G in the CAF (African) Qualifiers.

Navigating a group that included Uganda, Mozambique, Guinea, Botswana, and Somalia, Algeria finished as lone leaders with 25 points—sitting a comfortable seven points ahead of their closest chaser.

They punched their ticket to North America on the back of an impressive qualifying campaign, racking up eight victories, one draw, and just a single defeat.

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