‘I’m back!’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral celebration steals the show after 2026 World Cup brace in Portugal’s rout of Uzbekistan

As the final whistle blew on Portugal‘s critical 2026 World Cup showdown with Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself exactly where he always is: at the center of history. Following days of intense scrutiny regarding his place in the squad, his raw, emotional post-match reaction instantly became the tournament’s most talked-about scene.

Portugal entered the game under pressure after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, arrived as World Cup debutants looking to recover from a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. However, the night in Houston quickly became a showcase of Ronaldo’s determination and Portugal’s attacking quality.

Portugal responds in style as Ronaldo leads historic victory

The Selecao das Quinas delivered the reaction the manager was hoping for, producing a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan to move closer to qualification from Group K. The result completely changed the atmosphere around the national team after the frustration of the opening draw, with Ronaldo once again proving that he remains capable of producing defining moments on the biggest stage.

The Portuguese captain opened the scoring after only six minutes, making history in the process. Ronaldo became the first player in men’s soccer history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, extending a record that began with his goal at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

The goal also allowed Ronaldo to surpass Portugal legend Eusebio as the country’s greatest World Cup scorer. With his brace against Uzbekistan, the Al Nassr forward moved to 10 World Cup goals, becoming the most prolific Portuguese player in the competition’s history.

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The moment was even more significant because of the criticism Ronaldo faced after the DR Congo match. The 41-year-old struggled to influence that game, failing to register a shot on target, while other global stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane had already started the tournament with impressive performances.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring

Ronaldo sends a message after silencing doubters at full-time

The pressure surrounding the veteran had grown before the Uzbekistan match, with many questioning whether Portugal should continue building around its veteran captain. However, Roberto Martinez continued to trust his star forward, and Ronaldo answered in the only way he knows best: with goals.

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After scoring twice and helping Portugal dominate Uzbekistan, Ronaldo celebrated in a way that quickly went viral. Cameras captured the Portuguese icon looking directly toward the lens after the final whistle, where he shouted: “I’m back! I’m back!”

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The celebration immediately became a symbolic response to those who had doubted him. After a difficult opening match and increasing debate about his future at international level, Ronaldo made it clear that he still believes he can contribute to Portugal’s World Cup journey.

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