Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
portugal
Comments

‘I’m back!’: Cristiano Ronaldo’s viral celebration steals the show after 2026 World Cup brace in Portugal’s rout of Uzbekistan

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans after the team's 5-0 victory
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans after the team's 5-0 victory

As the final whistle blew on Portugal‘s critical 2026 World Cup showdown with Uzbekistan, Cristiano Ronaldo found himself exactly where he always is: at the center of history. Following days of intense scrutiny regarding his place in the squad, his raw, emotional post-match reaction instantly became the tournament’s most talked-about scene.

Portugal entered the game under pressure after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, arrived as World Cup debutants looking to recover from a 3-1 defeat against Colombia. However, the night in Houston quickly became a showcase of Ronaldo’s determination and Portugal’s attacking quality.

Portugal responds in style as Ronaldo leads historic victory

The Selecao das Quinas delivered the reaction the manager was hoping for, producing a dominant 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan to move closer to qualification from Group K. The result completely changed the atmosphere around the national team after the frustration of the opening draw, with Ronaldo once again proving that he remains capable of producing defining moments on the biggest stage.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The Portuguese captain opened the scoring after only six minutes, making history in the process. Ronaldo became the first player in men’s soccer history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments, extending a record that began with his goal at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

The goal also allowed Ronaldo to surpass Portugal legend Eusebio as the country’s greatest World Cup scorer. With his brace against Uzbekistan, the Al Nassr forward moved to 10 World Cup goals, becoming the most prolific Portuguese player in the competition’s history.

Advertisement

The moment was even more significant because of the criticism Ronaldo faced after the DR Congo match. The 41-year-old struggled to influence that game, failing to register a shot on target, while other global stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane had already started the tournament with impressive performances.

ronaldo portugal world cup

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring

Ronaldo sends a message after silencing doubters at full-time

The pressure surrounding the veteran had grown before the Uzbekistan match, with many questioning whether Portugal should continue building around its veteran captain. However, Roberto Martinez continued to trust his star forward, and Ronaldo answered in the only way he knows best: with goals.

Advertisement

After scoring twice and helping Portugal dominate Uzbekistan, Ronaldo celebrated in a way that quickly went viral. Cameras captured the Portuguese icon looking directly toward the lens after the final whistle, where he shouted: “I’m back! I’m back!”

Tweet placeholder

The celebration immediately became a symbolic response to those who had doubted him. After a difficult opening match and increasing debate about his future at international level, Ronaldo made it clear that he still believes he can contribute to Portugal’s World Cup journey.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo makes Portugal intentions crystal clear after 2026 World Cup masterclass against Uzbekistan

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Portugal intentions crystal clear after 2026 World Cup masterclass against Uzbekistan

Taking center stage in Houston, he orchestrated a ruthless response against Uzbekistan that completely flipped the script for Portugal's 2026 World Cup campaign.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup wait with first brace of 2026 tournament as incredible career tally reaches 975

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo ends World Cup wait with first brace of 2026 tournament as incredible career tally reaches 975

The legendary 41-year-old forward has finally delivered when his national team needed him most.

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves World Cup record Lionel Messi can’t match by scoring in every tournament he has played

Cristiano Ronaldo achieves World Cup record Lionel Messi can’t match by scoring in every tournament he has played

Stepping up when it matters most, Cristiano Ronaldo struck against Uzbekistan in a tense Group K showdown, cementing a historic World Cup scoring streak that even Messi cannot equal.

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

Why isn’t Rafael Leao starting for Portugal against Uzbekistan at the 2026 World Cup?

The Milan winger’s absence from the expected starting lineup has raised questions among supporters as Portugal looks for a response after a disappointing opening result.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo