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How Algeria’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Aïssa Mandi #2 of Algeria.
© Getty ImagesAïssa Mandi #2 of Algeria.

Algeria find theirselves in a complicated position heading into Matchday 2 of Group J at the 2026 World Cup, where they desperately need a win over Jordan to remain in contention for a spot in the Round of 32.

Following a tough 3-0 defeat to Argentina in their opening match, the North Africans are backed into a corner where another loss would prematurely end their hopes of advancing to the next round.

On the other side of the pitch, Jordan are in a mirroring situation. Having suffered a 3-1 opening-day loss to Austria, this head-to-head clash could serve as an early tournament farewell for whichever nation falls short.

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With Argentina’s recent 2-0 victory over Austria—featuring a historic brace from Lionel Messi to surpass Miroslav Klose as the World Cup’s all-time top scorer—the reigning champions have officially punched their ticket to the Round of 32.

Players of Algeria talk before a free kick during the game vs Argentina. (Getty Images)

Players of Algeria talk before a free kick during the game vs Argentina. (Getty Images)

Consequently, only one qualifying spot remains up for grabs in the group, although there is also the possibility of qualifying as one of the best third-place teams.

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What is Algeria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Jordan?

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What is Algeria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Jordan?

What happens if Algeria beat Jordan?

A victory is exactly what Algeria need to put theirselves back in a favorable position. Should they defeat Jordan, the Fennec Foxes will head into the final matchday controlling their own destiny, setting up a winner-take-all showdown against Austria for the final spot in the Round of 32.

What happens if Algeria and Jordan draw?

A stalemate would leave Algeria’s hopes on life support. With just one point to their name, they would be forced into a absolute must-win scenario against Austria on the final matchday, while relying heavily on goal differential and other results to slip through.

What happens if Algeria lose to Jordan?

A defeat represents the absolute worst-case scenario for Algeria. A loss would automatically eliminate the African nation from the 2026 World Cup with one game left to play, mathematically stripping them of any mathematical chance to reach the knockout stages.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
What is Algeria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Jordan?

What is Algeria’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs Jordan?

Algeria face off against Jordan with their backs against the wall, needing a vital victory to keep their 2026 World Cup knockout dreams alive.

Jordan’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Algeria

Jordan’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Algeria

Jordan face a must-win situation against Algeria to keep their 2026 World Cup knockout dreams alive.

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

How to watch Jordan vs Algeria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Jordan plays Algeria at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium for Matchday 2 of FIFA World Cup group stage. Both rivals lost their debut matches and are looking for a win to keep their qualification hopes alive. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Why is Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane wearing a mask at the 2026 World Cup clash against Jordan?

Why is Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane wearing a mask at the 2026 World Cup clash against Jordan?

Algeria goalkeeper Luca Zidane will be wearing a mask throughout his participation in the 2026 World Cup.

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