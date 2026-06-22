How Algeria’s win, draw, or loss vs Jordan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group J standings

Algeria find theirselves in a complicated position heading into Matchday 2 of Group J at the 2026 World Cup, where they desperately need a win over Jordan to remain in contention for a spot in the Round of 32.

Following a tough 3-0 defeat to Argentina in their opening match, the North Africans are backed into a corner where another loss would prematurely end their hopes of advancing to the next round.

On the other side of the pitch, Jordan are in a mirroring situation. Having suffered a 3-1 opening-day loss to Austria, this head-to-head clash could serve as an early tournament farewell for whichever nation falls short.

With Argentina’s recent 2-0 victory over Austria—featuring a historic brace from Lionel Messi to surpass Miroslav Klose as the World Cup’s all-time top scorer—the reigning champions have officially punched their ticket to the Round of 32.

Players of Algeria talk before a free kick during the game vs Argentina. (Getty Images)

Consequently, only one qualifying spot remains up for grabs in the group, although there is also the possibility of qualifying as one of the best third-place teams.

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What happens if Algeria beat Jordan?

A victory is exactly what Algeria need to put theirselves back in a favorable position. Should they defeat Jordan, the Fennec Foxes will head into the final matchday controlling their own destiny, setting up a winner-take-all showdown against Austria for the final spot in the Round of 32.

What happens if Algeria and Jordan draw?

A stalemate would leave Algeria’s hopes on life support. With just one point to their name, they would be forced into a absolute must-win scenario against Austria on the final matchday, while relying heavily on goal differential and other results to slip through.

What happens if Algeria lose to Jordan?

A defeat represents the absolute worst-case scenario for Algeria. A loss would automatically eliminate the African nation from the 2026 World Cup with one game left to play, mathematically stripping them of any mathematical chance to reach the knockout stages.

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