20 Years of Greatness: How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo just matched the identical World Cup longevity record

While in the twilight of their careers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have made a statement to the new generation of players by hitting the back of the net once again at the 2026 World Cup. Exactly 20 years after making their tournament debuts, the Argentine and Portuguese legends are neck-and-neck in an incredible longevity record.

Back at Germany 2006, Ronaldo and Messi both scored their first World Cup goals and made an immediate impression on the global stage. Those early strikes laid the groundwork for an unmatched run of consistency that has lasted all the way to the current tournament.

Messi first found the net on June 16, 2006, against Serbia and Montenegro, while Ronaldo did so the following day against Iran. Fast forward 20 years, and Messi scored a brace on June 22 against Austria, with Ronaldo replicating the feat by scoring twice against Uzbekistan on June 23.

As tracked by statistician MisterChip, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are now tied for the longest span of time between a player’s first and most recent goal in World Cup history. Both icons sit at the top of the all-time list with an identical gap of 20 years and 11 days from their first tournament goal to their latest.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

Both Argentina and Portugal have already secured their spots in the Round of 32, meaning both players have the chance to extend this record in the knockout rounds. Whoever manages to go further in the bracket and score again will claim sole possession of the historic mark.

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Messi and Ronaldo sitting alone at the top

While they are no longer the youngest scorers on the pitch, both legends have redefined longevity by becoming the first players to step onto the field in six different editions of the tournament. This remarkable durability is exactly what allowed them to climb to the absolute top of the historical list.

The all-time longevity scoring ranking stands as follows: