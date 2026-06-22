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Jordan’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Algeria

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Ali Olwan celebrates a goal for Jordan.
© Getty ImagesAli Olwan celebrates a goal for Jordan.

Jordan find theirselves with their backs completely against the wall in Group J at the 2026 World Cup. The Asian side enters Matchday 2 needing a victory over Algeria to remain in contention for a spot in the Round of 32.

Following a tough 3-1 defeat to Austria in their tournament opener, Jordan slipped to No. 68 in the live FIFA World Rankings. They are the clear underdogs in a powerhouse group that also features reigning champions Argentina (No. 1), Algeria (No. 29), and Austria (No. 22).

This tournament marks Jordan’s first-ever historic appearance at a World Cup, but the debutants are already facing a do-or-die scenario. A defeat against Algeria would officially eliminate them from the group stage with one game left to play.

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The Chivalrous are hunting for three vital points against the North Africans to set up a meaningful final matchday clash. That final group game will come against world No. 1 Argentina, who have already secured their place in the Round of 32.

Mahmoud Almardi #13 of Jordan applauds fans after the team’s 1-3 defeat vs Austria. (Getty Images)

Mahmoud Almardi #13 of Jordan applauds fans after the team’s 1-3 defeat vs Austria. (Getty Images)

Jordan’s road to a historic first World Cup appearance

Jordan’s presence at the 2026 World Cup represents an absolute milestone for the nation’s soccer history. They successfully qualified for soccer’s biggest stage for the first time ever after decades of heartbreak, cementing the peak of their current sporting cycle.

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

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List of World Cup winners by year: Every champion since 1930

Their tickets to North America were punched following a stellar campaign in the AFC Asian Qualifiers. Jordan finished second in Group B during the third round, trailing only South Korea while beating out a heavily favored Iraq squad. They officially secured their spot on June 5, 2025, with a dominant 3-0 victory over Oman.

While the tournament’s expansion to 48 teams opened up more slots for the Asian confederation, Jordan’s success is no fluke. The squad has shown immense growth over the last two years, most notably during their fairytale run at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, where they shocked the continent by reaching the final for the first time in history.

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