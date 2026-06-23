Cristiano Ronaldo makes Portugal intentions crystal clear after 2026 World Cup masterclass against Uzbekistan

The world was watching, and Cristiano Ronaldo delivered this time. Taking center stage in Houston, he orchestrated a ruthless response against Uzbekistan that completely flipped the script for Portugal’s 2026 World Cup campaign.

Portugal entered the Group K clash under heavy pressure after a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo in the opening match. Uzbekistan arrived looking for a response after a 3-1 defeat to Colombia, but the match quickly turned into a statement victory for Roberto Martinez’s side.

The days before the Uzbekistan match were dominated by questions surrounding Ronaldo’s role in the Portugal setup. After failing to score or make a major impact against DR Congo, the 41-year-old forward faced criticism about whether Portugal could continue building around its captain.

The criticism became even louder as other global stars such as Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland produced big moments during the tournament. Ronaldo entered the match knowing that another quiet performance would increase the pressure surrounding him and the national team.

Portugal feeds Ronaldo and gets the perfect response

Instead, he responded in the way he has throughout his career: with goals. Just six minutes into the match, Ronaldo found the breakthrough and immediately changed the atmosphere inside the stadium. The Portuguese captain showed his trademark movement inside the penalty area before finishing clinically to give Portugal an early lead.

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The goal was a reminder of the veteran’s greatest strength: his ability to appear in the right place at the right moment. Despite being heavily involved in debates about his age and role, he proved that his instincts inside the box remain elite.

One of the biggest differences between the DR Congo match and the Uzbekistan game was how Portugal used Ronaldo. Against DR Congo, the forward often looked isolated, but in Houston, Martinez’s team repeatedly created situations where Ronaldo could attack the penalty area.

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Portugal delivered crosses, created movement around him, and allowed him to operate as the team’s main finisher. That approach brought immediate results. Before halftime, Ronaldo struck again after receiving a brilliant pass from Bruno Fernandes. The finish gave Portugal a 3-0 advantage and completed a dominant first-half performance.

The second goal also pushed Ronaldo higher in the World Cup record books. He reached 10 career World Cup goals, becoming Portugal’s all-time leading scorer in the tournament ahead of legendary forward Eusebio. The Selecao das Qunas finished the match with a convincing 5-0 victory, moving closer to qualification for the knockout stage and putting itself in a strong position to challenge for the top spot in Group K.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal celebrates scoring

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Ronaldo sends a clear message about Portugal’s ambitions

After the final whistle, Ronaldo celebrated the result with a short but meaningful message on social media. “ESTAMOS AQUI! [“WE ARE HERE!”]” wrote the 41-year-old after Portugal’s dominant win. The message reflected more than just a victory. It showed a team that had answered criticism and recovered from a difficult start to the tournament.

The debate about the senior forward’s role will likely continue throughout the World Cup, but his performance against Uzbekistan changed the conversation. Instead of questions about whether he should start, the focus shifted toward how Portugal can maximize his remaining influence.