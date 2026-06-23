How Colombia’s win, draw, or loss vs DR Congo could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

Group K enters its decisive stage at the 2026 World Cup as Colombia and DR Congo play a very important match with Portugal’s earlier 5-0 victory over Uzbekistan in mind.

It was a positive start for these teams, with Colombia beating Uzbekistan and DR Congo earning a valuable draw against Portugal. Those results left them in a strong position entering this match, which could play a major role in deciding who advances from the group.

Those results leave Portugal first with 4 points and a +5 goal difference, followed by Colombia with 3 points and a +2 goal difference. DR Congo are third with 1 point and an even goal difference, while Uzbekistan are last with 0 points and a -7 goal difference.

How Colombia’s win vs DR Congo impacts the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

If Colombia beat DR Congo, they would move to 6 points and secure their place in the knockout round. They would also move ahead of Portugal and take control of first place in the group before the final round of matches. In the important race for first place, a draw against Portugal in the final match would be enough for Colombia to finish on top of the group.

DR Congo rescued a draw against Portugal (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

How Colombia’s draw vs DR Congo impacts the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

If Colombia draw with DR Congo, they would move to 4 points while DR Congo would reach 2. Colombia would remain in a strong position to advance, but qualification would still need to be secured in the final match. DR Congo would also keep their hopes alive going into the last round against the weakest team in the group.

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How Colombia’s loss vs DR Congo impacts the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

A loss to DR Congo would leave Colombia on 3 points while DR Congo would move to 4. That result would make the battle for qualification much tighter entering the final matchday, with every team except Uzbekistan still having something to play for.