When is Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game? Al Nassr star faces long break due to FIFA calendar

Cristiano Ronaldo, even at 40 years old, remains a central figure for both his club, Al Nassr, and the Portugal national team. Still drawing global attention, the key question now is when the legendary striker will take the field again.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s next game is scheduled for Sunday, December 21, when Al Nassr visit Al Najma SC for Matchday 10 of the 2025-26 Saudi Pro League. The team sits atop the table with a perfect record, and at the Al Najma Club Stadium, Ronaldo will look to help extend that run to 10 wins from 10 matches.

Regarding the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return during the March international break. After having his suspension lifted ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the veteran forward will be available for selection for Portugal’s two friendlies, one of which is reportedly set to be against the USMNT.

So far this season, the Portuguese icon has scored 11 goals and provided 2 assists in 12 games for Al Nassr, while netting 5 goals in 5 UEFA World Cup qualifiers for Portugal. With the World Cup set for the USA, Canada, and Mexico at the end of the campaign, Ronaldo will be determined to arrive at what will likely be his final major tournament in top form.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC scoring a bicycle kick.

Ronaldo and a long break due to FIFA schedule

After his stunning bicycle-kick goal against Al Khaleej, Cristiano Ronaldo was rested for Al Nassr’s midweek AFC Champions League Two match. But from that point forward, the Portuguese star will endure a 24-day gap without competitive action, a result of the upcoming FIFA competition schedule.

From December 1 through 18, Qatar will host the second edition of the FIFA Arab Cup, with the final set for Lusail Stadium, the same venue as the 2022 World Cup final. With several Saudi Pro League players involved, including stars of the Saudi Arabian national team, clubs, including Al Nassr, will be unable to meet domestic player requirements, forcing the SPL into a temporary pause during the tournament.

With nearly a month separating matches until the December 21 showdown against Al Najma SC, local reports say Al Nassr’s players will receive nine days of rest. Afterward, Ronaldo and his teammates will begin training at the club’s new first-team facility, developed in partnership with King Saud University.