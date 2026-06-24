Lionel Scaloni planning changes to Messi’s Argentina against Jordan after booking World Cup knockout-stage berth

Following Lionel Messi‘s brace against Austria, Argentina has already secured its ticket to the Round of 32 in the 2026 World Cup with one group game left to spare. Set to face Jordan for Matchday 3, head coach Lionel Scaloni will be planning changes to the Albiceleste lineup for their final match of the group stage.

The 2-0 win against Austria on Monday already punched Argentina‘s ticket to the next round, while Algeria’s subsequent 2-1 victory over Jordan locked up first place in Group J for Messi’s side. With the top spot secured, the upcoming match against the debuting Asian nation gives coach Scaloni a perfect opportunity to rotate his squad.

During the press conference after the Austria match, Scaloni addressed how the early qualification impacts his tactical plans moving forward: “It doesn’t change anything for us. We all would have preferred to win both matches. Now we will analyze. There is still one left to be played between Jordan and Algeria. We will see the result. The idea is to give the majority (of the players) the chance to play, which they deserve. As long as the match allows for it, we will do so.“

According to TyC Sports journalist and team insider Gaston Edul, the remaining members of the 26-man roster who did not feature in the opening two games are expected to get playing time in the final game of the group stage against Jordan.

Argentina’s substitutions during the game against Austria.

Scaloni to rest starters and manage workloads

The one forced change for Argentina involves defender Cristian Romero, who was substituted against Austria after feeling discomfort in his recently sprained right knee. Veteran Nicolas Otamendi replaced him in the 57th minute and is set to start against Jordan while the coaching staff waits for the Tottenham center-back to recover for the Round of 32.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also 20 Years of Greatness: How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo just matched the identical World Cup longevity record

Other key names expected to feature are Nicolas Tagliafico and Julian Alvarez. Both players have seen limited action in the tournament due to recent physical issues, but they are back to full fitness and will test their form against Jordan.

According to Edul, several depth players who haven’t logged any World Cup minutes yet will also get an opportunity. Marcos Senesi is expected to rotate into the backline, while Exequiel Palacios, Valentin Barco, and Giovani Lo Celso could anchor the midfield, with forward Jose Manuel Lopez potentially making his tournament debut.

Will Messi play against Jordan?

With qualification in the bag, Scaloni’s primary goal is to avoid unnecessary risks against Jordan, who sits at No. 72 in the FIFA rankings after their loss to Algeria. Despite the match being a dead rubber for Argentina, Lionel Messi could still make an appearance in what will be his first match since turning 39.

Advertisement

Advertisement

TNT Sports journalist Maximiliano Grillo reports that Messi fully intends to play against Jordan this coming Saturday. The Argentine captain has always made it clear that he hates sitting out, and a few key factors are pushing him toward the starting lineup.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating.

First, this is Messi’s final World Cup, and coming off a blazing start with five goals in two matches, he wants to keep his offensive rhythm going. Additionally, there is an 11-day gap between the Austria match and the Round of 32 fixture, meaning Scaloni might start his captain simply to keep him sharp and avoid a long layoff without competitive minutes.

Advertisement