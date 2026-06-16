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Argentina vs Algeria LIVE Updates: Minute-by-minute coverage of the 2026 World Cup Group J game

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Messi and Mahrez are the main players of their teams
© Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty ImagesMessi and Mahrez are the main players of their teams

With the competition already underway, the 2026 World Cup has a new group kicking off its action as Group J brings Argentina against Algeria.

It is going to be interesting to see how fit Argentina are for this competition, as they arrived with many doubts in that regard. The main thing is that Lionel Messi seems ready to play in the tournament for the sixth time.

For Algeria, this looks like a great chance to show their talent on the biggest stage. They certainly have the tools to trouble many teams with the dangerous pace their players bring in attack, which can cause problems for a lot of rivals.

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