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What is Ghana’s current FIFA ranking ahead of its 2026 World Cup match vs England?

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Antoine Semenyo of Ghana.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesAntoine Semenyo of Ghana.

The Ghana FIFA ranking has dramatically transformed into the tournament’s biggest talking point as the Black Stars gear up for today’s high-stakes Matchday 2 battle against England.

Standing at a live, updated position of 65th in the world, Carlos Queiroz’s squad enters the Gillette Stadium in Foxboro riding the most significant single-match coefficient spike of any nation at the global finals.

The African representatives earned their massive statistical surge courtesy of a historic, theatrical opening-night victory. A 95th-minute winner from Caleb Yirenkyi secured a 1-0 triumph over a Panama side that entered the tournament a full 39 places above them, forcing the live boards to heavily reward the underdogs with an immediate eight-place vault.

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Now, facing the group’s top seed, testing that newly forged momentum will define who takes complete control of Group L.

Evaluating the Group L hierarchy

While Ghana’s live leap to 65th has completely altered their momentum, they face a staggering structural gap against an England team that comfortably commands 4th place globally. Despite that profound baseline gap on paper, the opening-round results have turned Group L into a direct shootout for early qualification.

Group L standings & rankings

CountryLive FIFA RankMatchday 1 ResultPointsGoal Diff.
England4thWon 4–2 vs Croatia3+2
Ghana65thWon 1–0 vs Panama3+1
Panama40thLost 0–1 vs Ghana0-1
Croatia15thLost 2–4 vs England0-2
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Historic context

To place Ghana’s current 65th position into context, the Black Stars are attempting to work their way back toward the standard of their historic golden generation. The nation achieved its absolute pinnacle in February 2008, when a sensational international cycle propelled them to an all-time high of 14th in the world.

Conversely, their lowest structural floor occurred during a severe competitive valley in June 2004, when they plummeted to 89th globally.

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