Is Erling Haaland playing? Norway vs Senegal confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I game

New York New Jersey Stadium is set to host a heavyweight clash as Norway and Senegal square off for Matchday 2 of Group I at the 2026 World Cup, where the Europeans can officially punch their ticket to the knockout phase.

Norway enter the game riding high after a dominant 4-1 victory over Iraq in their opener. That match featured a brilliant brace from Erling Haaland, who is fully fit and locked into the starting lineup once again as Norway hunt for the victory that would secure their spot in the Round of 32.

The outlook could not be more different for Senegal. Following a tough 3-1 defeat to France in their opener, the African side enters this match with their backs against the wall—a loss would officially eliminate them from the tournament.

Norway confirmed lineup

Manager Stale Solbakken has a completely healthy and available squad for this qualification clash, with no injury concerns or suspension worries carrying over from the opening match.

Leo Ostigard #4 of Norway celebrates with teammates after scoring vs Iraq. (Getty Images)

Norway’s confirmed lineup: Orjan Nyland; Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Wolfe; Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Antonio Nusa; Erling Haaland, Alexander Sorloth.

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see also Norway’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

Senegal confirmed lineup

For this must-win fixture, Senegal manager Pape Thiaw also boasts a full squad at his disposal. However, tactical adjustments are highly anticipated as he looks to bounce back from the opening-day loss to France.

Senegal’s confirmed lineup: Edouard Mendy; Krépin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Lamine Camara, Idrissa Gueye, Pape Gueye, Ismaïla Sarr; Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané.