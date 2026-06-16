France vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Kylian Mbappé’s 2026 World Cup debut kicks off at New Jersey Stadium (0-0)

France face Senegal in their 2026 World Cup debut. Arriving as top contenders, head coach Didier Deschamps is expected to shine offensively with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. Nonetheless, Pape Thiaw’s team emerge as underdogs, having a really competitive side. Not only does Sadio Mané shine, but so do Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy. With this in mind, the Group I clash is expected to be really competitive.

Senegal have established as one of the strongest African teams. Led by Sadio Mané, they shine offensively, possessing plenty of pace on both wings as well as a strong goal-scoring threat. However, they also excel defensively, with experienced players such as Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly, looking for some consistency amid Deschamps’ offense. In addition, Edouard Mendy is in goal and could be key in stopping the opposing attack.

Led by Kylian Mbappé in attack, France will look to impose a serious offensive tempo. In addition, Désiré Doué and Michael Olise are key to creating space in the opposing defense with their dribbling ability. However, the real challenge will be stopping Senegal’s efficient counterattacks, as they have Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr on the wings. Therefore, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano are expected to be difference-makers throughout the 2026 World Cup match.