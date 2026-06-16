France vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Kylian Mbappé’s 2026 World Cup debut kicks off at New Jersey Stadium (0-0)

France face Senegal in their 2026 World Cup debut. Arriving as top contenders, head coach Didier Deschamps is expected to shine offensively with Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé. Nonetheless, Pape Thiaw’s team emerge as underdogs, having a really competitive side. Not only does Sadio Mané shine, but so do Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy. With this in mind, the Group I clash is expected to be really competitive.
Senegal have established as one of the strongest African teams. Led by Sadio Mané, they shine offensively, possessing plenty of pace on both wings as well as a strong goal-scoring threat. However, they also excel defensively, with experienced players such as Idrissa Gueye and Kalidou Koulibaly, looking for some consistency amid Deschamps’ offense. In addition, Edouard Mendy is in goal and could be key in stopping the opposing attack.
Led by Kylian Mbappé in attack, France will look to impose a serious offensive tempo. In addition, Désiré Doué and Michael Olise are key to creating space in the opposing defense with their dribbling ability. However, the real challenge will be stopping Senegal’s efficient counterattacks, as they have Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr on the wings. Therefore, William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano are expected to be difference-makers throughout the 2026 World Cup match.
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45+4’ – France and Senegal do not find defensive gaps to score! (0-0)
While France and Senegal have had numerous chances to score, they have not been able to find clear gaps in each defense. For that reason, the strikers have had a limited game, but the wingers have shined, being the best players on the field, as has the defense.
43’- Senegal are not effective in front of the goal against France (0-0)
Senegal have managed to gain possession of the ball in the final minutes. With that, they are relying on dribbles, long passes, and other plays to create openings in France’s defense. However, Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson have failed to be effective in front of the goal, squandering chances to take the lead.
38’- Senegal impose a solid defense to France (0-0)
Although both teams have shared possession of the ball, France have struggled more than ever to create scoring opportunities. Senegal have managed to set up a packed defense that shuts down any opposing chances, but they also break quickly on the counterattack, leaving Didier Deschamps' team looking quite confused.
33’- Senegal look to capitalize on counterattacks (0-0)
After France's attempts to score, Senegal take advantage to regain possession and launch very quick counterattacks. As a result, they are getting closer to scoring, so Didier Deschamps' team has had to drop back quite a bit in recent minutes.
28' - Game resumed after hydration break (0-0)
After the three-minute hydration break, the referee resumes play between France and Senegal.
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25’- Nicolas Jackson nears Senegal first goal (0-0)
After a great counterattack, Nicolas Jackson receives a long pass and runs past the defenders back. Winning by speed, he faced 1v1 situation, sending the ball near Mike Maignan’s net.
25’- France's individual talent is its greatest hope (0-0)
Both France and Senegal have been the driving forces in the game, sharing possession and scoring chances. For this reason, Didier Deschamps’ team’s only hope lies in its talented individual players. With Olise, Mbappé, Dembélé, and Doué, they can capitalize at any moment.
20’- Senegal have been pushed back by France (0-0)
Unlike in the opening minutes, France have managed to push Senegal back. With high pressure and quick recovery, they are dominating possession and getting close to the goal. However, Pape Thiaw’s team’s defense is leaving no openings, preventing France from creating any real danger.
15’- France struggle to find gaps on Senegal (0-0)
Both France and Senegal have shared possession, showing their intent to attack. However, Didier Deschamps is having a harder time than usual finding openings in the opposing defense. Faced with high pressure and quick passing, they are struggling to regain possession and reach the opponent’s box, finding themselves pinned back in their own half.
10’- France rely on long passes behind Senegal’s defense (0-0)
In the opening minutes of the game, Senegal have dominated possession, employing high pressure and playing at a fast pace. In response, Didier Deschamps is waiting calmly and relying on through passes, looking to exploit the spaces his opponents are leaving behind them.
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5’- Senegal imposes their rhythm on France as well (0-0)
Although France seemed destined to dominate decisively, Senegal have managed to impose their attacking style of play. Opting for a fairly direct possession-based game, they are already creating scoring chances, making it clear that they intend to compete head-to-head.
The match has kicked off
France vs Senegal 2026 World Cup clash is already underway at New Jersey Stadium
Hugo Ekitike is another absence in France for the 2026 World Cup
France have one of the most brilliant attacks in the world. Not only does Kylian Mbappé shine, but so do Ousmane Dembélé, Michael Olise, Désiré Doué, among others. However, head coach Didier Deschamps is dealing with a very significant absence, as they lost Hugo Ekitike. While he was a substitute, he could play as either a winger or a striker, offering quality rotation.
Heading into the 2026 World Cup, all eyes are on Morocco, Portugal, France, Spain, and others. However, Senegal arrive established as one of the best African teams and are not receiving much attention. Beyond Nicolas Jackson and Sadio Mané, head coach Pape Thiaw has managed to build a very balanced and competitive roster.
Relying on a fast and attacking style of play, they have managed to be highly efficient. However, they also deliver a high press and defensive consistency that make the difference. Because of this, they could cause problems for France by closing down space on the wings and forcing different tactical adjustments. With this in mind, Senegal can shine at the 2026 World Cup.
Kylian Mbappé is set to tie Olivier Giroud scoring record!
Kylian Mbappé established as one of the most important players in France. Despite making his debut at 18 years old, he has already won a World Cup and established himself as one of the national team's top scorers. While he has been criticized for factors outside of soccer, he is on the verge of equaling Olivier Giroud's scoring record.
If he scores against Senegal, Kylian would equal Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time leading scorer, with 57 goals. At just 27 years old, he could even surpass him today with a brace, leaving his mark on the national team.
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Senegal announce starting lineups
Shining as one of the best African teams, Senegal make their debut at the 2026 World Cup, relying on a very offensive approach. Led by Sadio Mané and Ismaïla Sarr, they seek protagonism on the wings. In addition, Nicolas Jackson will be in charge of the goalscoring side of things. To contain the French attack, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhaté, and Idrissa Gueye will be involved in the defensive phase in a brilliant manner.
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France announce starting lineups
Seeking a convincing victory, France have decided to field a very attack-minded lineup. Mbappé, Dembélé, Doué, and Olise will lead the attacking unit. In addition, Aurelien Tchouameni returns to midfield, looking to provide solidity alongside Adrien Rabiot, who excels as a box-to-box midfielder. To contain Senegal’s counterattacks, Dayot Upamecano, William Saliba, and Jules Koundé make up the defensive line.
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Antoine Griezmann is a huge absence in France
After several years shining as France’s offensive leader, Antoine Griezmann will not be present with the national team at the 2026 World Cup. Although he is still playing professionally, he decided to retire from international soccer on September 30, 2024.
Following this decision, he left behind a massive legacy, winning the UEFA Nations League and the 2018 World Cup. Moreover, he scored 44 goals, surpassing Michel Platini, Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane in the historic scoring ranking. In his absence, Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé have taken over the leadership of the national team’s attack.
Kickoff time and how to watch
France vs Senegal is set to start at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT
Welcome to our live blog of the match between France and Senegal in the 2026 World Cup at New Jersey Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.
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