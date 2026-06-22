How to watch Jordan vs Algeria in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Jordan vs Algeria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Jordan vs Algeria WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 11:00pm ET / 8:00pm PT • Monday, June 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FS1, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

In a crucial Group J encounter, tournament debutants Jordan face off against Algeria in what has become a must-win scenario for both nations. After suffering defeats in their opening matches, the stakes could not be higher. A loss for either side would all but confirm their elimination from the tournament, transforming this match into a high-pressure battle for survival.

Jordan, despite a 3-1 loss to Austria, showed flashes of competitive fire, even scoring their historic first-ever goal in the finals. They enter this game as underdogs but with the motivation to prove they belong on the world stage. Algeria, meanwhile, was dealt a harsh 3-0 reality check by Argentina. Possessing a squad filled with European-based talent, the Desert Foxes have an urgent need to deliver a statement win and get their campaign back on track.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening matchday delivered starkly different realities for these two teams. Jordan entered its first tournament with immense national pride, and while they lost, their performance against Austria was far from a blowout. They matched their European opponents in shots and created genuine chances, signaling that they are not here just to make up the numbers. Their trajectory now hinges on turning competitive spirit into points.

Conversely, Algeria’s momentum from pre-tournament wins over the Netherlands and Bolivia came to a screeching halt against Argentina. The 3-0 defeat exposed a concerning lack of offensive cohesion, as they failed to register a single shot on target. The tactical battle will likely see Algeria dominate possession, trying to unlock a deep-sitting Jordanian defense. Jordan‘s success will depend on its defensive discipline and ability to launch the same effective counter-attacks that troubled Austria.

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With both teams on zero points, the motivation is simple: win or go home. A draw does little for either side’s hopes of advancing, even as a potential third-place team. Algeria, with a -3 goal difference, needs not just a win, but a convincing one. Jordan, with a slightly better -2 goal difference, will fight to secure any result that keeps their dream alive ahead of a daunting final group match against Argentina.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

History offers little insight into this fixture, as Jordan and Algeria have met only once before. That encounter was an international friendly back in 2004, which ended in a 1-1 draw. This match will be their first-ever competitive meeting, adding an element of unpredictability to the proceedings.

Looking at tournament history, Algeria has experience against Asian opposition, having defeated South Korea 4-2 during the 2014 tournament in Brazil. For Jordan, this is uncharted territory. As one of the four debutants at the 2026 finals, this will be their first-ever match against an African nation in a major competition.

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Recent form provides a clearer picture. Algeria has been formidable over the last year, winning eight of their last ten matches across all competitions, with five of those victories coming by a margin of two or more goals. In stark contrast, Jordan is currently winless in its last six games, a run that has seen them lose four times and concede an average of 2.66 goals per game, highlighting a defensive vulnerability that Algeria‘s attackers will be keen to exploit.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both managers face significant decisions as they look to ignite their teams’ campaigns after opening-round losses, with key offensive changes expected, especially for Algeria.

For Jordan, coach Jamal Sellami may opt for consistency, potentially fielding the same starting eleven that faced Austria. While defender Yazan Al-Arab and star winger Musa Al-Taamari picked up knocks in the physical opener, both are expected to be available. The team’s resilience will be tested, but their performance proved they can compete at this level.

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Algeria‘s manager, Vladimir Petković, is under pressure to make significant adjustments after a flat offensive display. Star players like Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura began the match against Argentina on the bench, and it is highly anticipated they will be brought into the starting lineup to provide a much-needed creative spark and goal threat from the outset.

Jordan Projected XI (3-4-3):

Abulaila; Al-Arab, Abualnadi, Nasib; Abu Taha, Al Rashdan, Al Rawabdeh, Haddad; Olwan, Fakhoury, Tamari.

Jordan is expected to deploy a flexible 3-4-3 formation that shifts to a five-man defense when out of possession. The strategy will rely on the wingbacks to provide width on the counter-attack, feeding a dynamic front three led by the creative force of Musa Al-Taamari and goalscorer Ali Olwan.

Algeria Projected XI (4-3-3):

Zidane; Ait-Nouri, Mandi, Bensebaini, Belghali; Bentaleb, Maza, Boudaoui; Chaibi, Amoura, Gouiri.

Algeria will likely set up in a classic 4-3-3, designed to control the midfield and unleash its talented forwards. The inclusion of Mohamed Amoura could be the key change, bringing his pace and finishing ability to the central striker role. The veteran presence of Mandi and Bensebaini will be crucial in organizing the defense.

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More details on how to watch

The Jordan vs Algeria match is being broadcast on Fubo. You can access the stream on a variety of devices, including your laptop, smartphone, tablet, and smart TV. Compatible devices include Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

In addition to the World Cup, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a wide range of other soccer competitions. You can watch top European leagues like Liga MX and LaLiga, as well as other international tournaments.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, which provides full access to all live games and on-demand content. There are no long-term contracts, so you can cancel at any time.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of World Cup games on US TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.