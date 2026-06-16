Iraq vs Norway LIVE Updates: The second half is underway! (1-2) 2026 World Cup Group I game

Boston Stadium is ready to take center stage as Iraq and Norway square off to round out the 2026 World Cup opening matches of Group I. With heavyweights France and Senegal looming in the same zone, capturing three points tonight is absolutely vital for both sides’ knockout stage ambitions.

Norway came out firing in the first half, completely dictating the tempo and choking out their opponents. The early dominance paid off when a brilliant individual run from Antonio Nusa unlocked the defense, finding Erling Haaland right in the heart of the box for an easy tap-in to open the scoring at 1-0.

Despite being pinned back and generating very little offense, Iraq stunned the field by grabbing an equalizer out of nowhere. A pinpoint cross found an aerial weapon in Aymen Hussein, who thudded a powerful header into the back of the net.

The celebrations were short-lived, however, as Haaland immediately punished a huge defensive mistake just minutes later, slotting home his second of the night to send Norway into the locker room with the halftime lead.