Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Argentina
Comments

‘Even the greats before him can’t match him’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivers stunning verdict after Lionel Messi rewrites World Cup history

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesZlatan Ibrahimovic (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name into soccer history, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now weighed in with a remarkable assessment following the Argentina captain’s latest World Cup heroics. While the former Sweden striker’s full comments have attracted widespread attention, the reason behind his glowing praise only became truly clear after Messi produced another unforgettable performance on the biggest stage.

The latest chapter in Messi’s legendary international career came as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in the 2026 World Cup, with the reigning world champion securing another victory thanks to two goals from its captain. The performance ensured Argentina booked its place in the knockout stage while adding yet another historic milestone to Messi’s extraordinary career.

Messi arrived at the tournament already holding countless records, but his display against Austria elevated him into a category of his own. Although the Inter Miami forward missed an early penalty after Argentina was awarded a spot-kick following a VAR review, he refused to let that setback define his afternoon.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Instead, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner responded with two goals, taking his World Cup tally to 18 and becoming the outright leading goalscorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history. He moved beyond Germany legend Miroslav Klose and also surpassed Marta’s overall World Cup total of 17 goals, standing alone at the top of the all-time rankings.

The record-breaking display followed his sensational hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina‘s opening group match, meaning Messi has scored five goals in his first two games of the 2026 tournament. Just days before celebrating his 39th birthday, he continues to deliver performances that defy expectations.

Advertisement

Ibrahimovic explains why Messi stands above everyone else

According to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Messi’s latest achievements have finally ended the long-running debate over soccer’s greatest player: “I don’t think there’s any debate left now. When you become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, win the thing, dominate it across different generations, and keep producing at 38 years of age, what more do people want?”

Tweet placeholder

The former Milan, PSG, and Barcelona striker believes Messi’s longevity separates him from every other soccer icon. Rather than focusing on one spectacular tournament, Ibrahimovic pointed to nearly two decades of consistent excellence at the World Cup.

Advertisement

“We spend years comparing him to everyone else, but even the greats before him can’t match the complete body of work. Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, whoever you want to name, they were all brilliant, but Messi’s numbers, longevity, and trophies put him in a category of his own“, he told FOX Sports.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Austria.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Austria.

Ibrahimovic leaves ego aside with honest Messi admission

The Swedish legend eventually left his ego aside with an honest Messi admission after the five-goal World Cup start. “Five goals in two games… I have zero goals in two World Cups. So, I’m happy for him, and I hope he continues. His birthday is in a couple of days, so let him enjoy, because we’re all enjoying him by seeing him play so, amazing, just amazing, no words.”

Advertisement

Ibrahimovic was equally impressed by the way Messi reacted after missing his first-half penalty against Austria. Rather than allowing the disappointment to affect him, the Argentina captain continued demanding possession before eventually deciding the match with two clinical finishes.

Tweet placeholder

“People can talk about Argentina as a collective, their tactics and the way they control games, but there always seems to be one constant when they need something special, Lionel Messi,” Ibrahimovic explained.

Advertisement

“He missed a penalty earlier in the match, and for a lot of players, that can affect their confidence. But that’s exactly why Messi is different. He never hides, he keeps demanding the ball and keeps putting himself in positions to decide games”, the 44-year-old ex-star added.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
‘We are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent,’ Messi says after record-breaking World Cup performance

‘We are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent,’ Messi says after record-breaking World Cup performance

Lionel Messi broke the silence after breaking the World Cup record of most goals scored in the competition, claiming "we are Argentina and we will always look to win against any opponent."

Lionel Messi equals rare World Cup record held by legends Just Fontaine and Jairzinho

Lionel Messi equals rare World Cup record held by legends Just Fontaine and Jairzinho

Lionel Messi continues writing history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in a match filled with huge expectations, equalling Just Fontaine and Jairzinho's record during Argentina’s clash with Austria.

Lionel Messi breaks Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record against Austria

Lionel Messi breaks Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record against Austria

After a great collective play, Argentina star Lionel Messi opened the score against Austria and surpassed Miroslav Klose as the all-time World Cup top goalscorer.

Video: Lionel Messi misses penalty against Austria at the 2026 World Cup

Video: Lionel Messi misses penalty against Austria at the 2026 World Cup

Having the chance to open the score against Austria in the 2026 World Cup, Argentina star Lionel Messi failed a penalty kick.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo