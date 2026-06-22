‘Even the greats before him can’t match him’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivers stunning verdict after Lionel Messi rewrites World Cup history

Lionel Messi has once again etched his name into soccer history, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now weighed in with a remarkable assessment following the Argentina captain’s latest World Cup heroics. While the former Sweden striker’s full comments have attracted widespread attention, the reason behind his glowing praise only became truly clear after Messi produced another unforgettable performance on the biggest stage.

The latest chapter in Messi’s legendary international career came as Argentina defeated Austria 2-0 in the 2026 World Cup, with the reigning world champion securing another victory thanks to two goals from its captain. The performance ensured Argentina booked its place in the knockout stage while adding yet another historic milestone to Messi’s extraordinary career.

Messi arrived at the tournament already holding countless records, but his display against Austria elevated him into a category of his own. Although the Inter Miami forward missed an early penalty after Argentina was awarded a spot-kick following a VAR review, he refused to let that setback define his afternoon.

Instead, the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner responded with two goals, taking his World Cup tally to 18 and becoming the outright leading goalscorer in men’s FIFA World Cup history. He moved beyond Germany legend Miroslav Klose and also surpassed Marta’s overall World Cup total of 17 goals, standing alone at the top of the all-time rankings.

The record-breaking display followed his sensational hat-trick against Algeria in Argentina‘s opening group match, meaning Messi has scored five goals in his first two games of the 2026 tournament. Just days before celebrating his 39th birthday, he continues to deliver performances that defy expectations.

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Ibrahimovic explains why Messi stands above everyone else

According to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Messi’s latest achievements have finally ended the long-running debate over soccer’s greatest player: “I don’t think there’s any debate left now. When you become the all-time top scorer in World Cup history, win the thing, dominate it across different generations, and keep producing at 38 years of age, what more do people want?”

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The former Milan, PSG, and Barcelona striker believes Messi’s longevity separates him from every other soccer icon. Rather than focusing on one spectacular tournament, Ibrahimovic pointed to nearly two decades of consistent excellence at the World Cup.

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“We spend years comparing him to everyone else, but even the greats before him can’t match the complete body of work. Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, whoever you want to name, they were all brilliant, but Messi’s numbers, longevity, and trophies put him in a category of his own“, he told FOX Sports.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Austria.

Ibrahimovic leaves ego aside with honest Messi admission

The Swedish legend eventually left his ego aside with an honest Messi admission after the five-goal World Cup start. “Five goals in two games… I have zero goals in two World Cups. So, I’m happy for him, and I hope he continues. His birthday is in a couple of days, so let him enjoy, because we’re all enjoying him by seeing him play so, amazing, just amazing, no words.”

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Ibrahimovic was equally impressed by the way Messi reacted after missing his first-half penalty against Austria. Rather than allowing the disappointment to affect him, the Argentina captain continued demanding possession before eventually deciding the match with two clinical finishes.

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“People can talk about Argentina as a collective, their tactics and the way they control games, but there always seems to be one constant when they need something special, Lionel Messi,” Ibrahimovic explained.

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“He missed a penalty earlier in the match, and for a lot of players, that can affect their confidence. But that’s exactly why Messi is different. He never hides, he keeps demanding the ball and keeps putting himself in positions to decide games”, the 44-year-old ex-star added.