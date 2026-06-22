How to watch Norway vs Senegal in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Norway vs Senegal on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Norway vs Senegal WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT • Monday, June 22, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Norway enters its second Group I match with momentum, looking to build on a commanding 4-1 victory over Iraq. With Erling Haaland in blistering form, Ståle Solbakken‘s side aims to secure a spot in the knockout stages with another win, setting up a potential group-deciding clash with France. The expectations are high for this talented Norwegian squad, and a victory would solidify their status as a team to watch.

Senegal faces a more urgent situation after a 3-1 defeat to France. Despite the loss, the Lions of Teranga showed flashes of quality and resilience, particularly in the first half against the tournament favorites. This match against Norway is crucial for their campaign; a positive result is needed to get back in contention for a top-two finish in the group. The stakes are incredibly high for both nations in this pivotal contest.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The two teams arrive with contrasting fortunes. Norway lived up to expectations with a dominant attacking performance against Iraq, registering an impressive 2.52 expected goals (xG). Their confidence is sky-high. Senegal, meanwhile, must regroup after a loss. However, their ability to challenge France and create significant chances proves they have the quality to trouble any opponent, making this a fascinating tactical battle.

The game will likely be decided in midfield, where a fight for possession is expected. Both teams are comfortable on the ball, with Senegal averaging over 60% possession in their last 10 competitive games and Norway not far behind at 58%. Norway will look to leverage the physical dominance and clinical finishing of Erling Haaland, while Senegal will aim to use the pace and creativity of their wide players, including Sadio Mané, to unlock the Norwegian defense.

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For Norway, the motivation is clear: a win virtually guarantees passage to the Round of 32 and allows them to approach the final group game against France with less pressure. For Senegal, this is essentially a must-not-lose fixture. A defeat would leave their hopes of advancing hanging by a thread, so expect Pape Thiaw’s team to play with intensity and a determination to claim all three points.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This will be the first-ever competitive meeting between Norway and Senegal, adding a layer of unpredictability to the encounter. Their only previous matchup was a friendly international in 2006, which Senegal won 2-1. With no recent history to draw from, both teams will be entering uncharted territory.

Looking at their records against teams from the opposing confederations, Norway has limited experience against African nations in the tournament, having only played Morocco in 1998, a match that ended in a 2-2 draw. Senegal has more experience against European sides, with the recent loss to France being their eighth such game in the competition’s history.

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Recent scoring trends suggest goals could be on the menu. Both teams found the net in eight of Norway’s last 10 matches, and six of those games also saw over 2.5 goals. Senegal has been consistent in attack, scoring in 13 of their last 15 games. Both teams were also involved in high-scoring openers, hinting that this match has the potential for plenty of attacking action.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both squads come into this critical match with no new injury or suspension concerns, giving their managers a full complement of players to choose from.

Norway Projected XI (4-4-2):

Nyland; Moller Wolfe, Heggem, Ajer, Ryerson; Berge, Berg, Odegaard, Nusa; Sorloth, Haaland.

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Ståle Solbakken is expected to stick with the lineup that performed so effectively against Iraq. The formidable striking partnership of Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth will once again lead the attack, supported by the creative vision of captain Martin Ødegaard in midfield. This formation provides both defensive stability and a powerful offensive threat.

Senegal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Mendy; Diouf, Niakhate, Koulibaly, Diatta; P. Gueye, I. Gueye; Mané, Camara, Sarr; Jackson.

Senegal will likely deploy a balanced formation designed to control the midfield and unleash its talented attackers. While the starting eleven from the France game may remain, the impactful performances of substitutes Ibrahim Mbaye and Iliman Ndiaye could tempt coach Pape Thiaw into making changes to bolster his team’s offensive firepower.

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More details on how to watch

You can watch the Norway vs Senegal match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this tournament, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can stream matches from leagues such as Liga MX, LaLiga, and various cup competitions.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99, which provides access to all live games and on-demand content. There are no long-term contracts, so you can cancel your subscription at any time.

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SEE MORE: Full 2026 World Cup schedule on US TV

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.