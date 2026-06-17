Erling Haaland’s goals in Norway’s World Cup debut caused earth tremors, says seismology institute

Erling Haaland got off to a fantastic start as Norway opened the 2026 World Cup with a 4-1 win over Iraq. The forward scored a brace that caused earth tremors in the Norwegian coastal city of Bergen, according to the seismology institute NORSAR.

Its statement read: “On Wednesday night, the seismic station in Bergen recorded clear signals near the station from the World Cup match between Norway and Iraq. The largest fluctuations coincide with Haaland’s goals, which triggered strong cheers among Norwegian supporters.”

It was a perfect way to open the tournament for Norway, who had been out since 1998. Haaland scored the first goal of the match and then answered after Iraq’s equalizer by forcing a mistake from the goalkeeper to restore the lead, a huge moment for the country.

More of the statement

On Wednesday night, the seismic station in Bergen recorded clear signals near the station from the World Cup match between Norway and Iraq. The largest fluctuations coincided with Erling Braut Haaland’s goals, which triggered strong cheers among Norwegian supporters.

Haaland was unstoppable in his first match (Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In the seismic data, we see clear signs of the timing of several important events in the match, which shows how large crowds can create measurable vibrations in the ground. The most obvious effects are seen in connection with the Norwegian goals, especially Haaland’s two goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Erling Haaland reacts to Lionel Messi’s historic hat trick: ‘He’s a madman’

The signals are probably due to cheers and movements among Norwegian supporters who followed the match in Bergen. When many people react simultaneously to big sporting moments, the combined movements can create vibrations in the ground that are recorded by sensitive seismometers.

Sensitive seismometers record not only earthquakes, but also vibrations from human activity. When many people move at the same time, this can have a clear impact on seismic measurements. So even though Norway did not trigger an earthquake against Iraq, the cheers from Norwegian supporters caused the seismic readings in Bergen to shake a little more.

Norway’s matches

After the 4-1 victory, Norway can approach its next matches with less pressure. Still, it cannot relax too much, because its next game could be the most important of the group against Senegal on June 23, followed by the final match against France on June 26 to decide its place in the tournament.

Advertisement