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How Norway’s win, draw, or loss vs Senegal could impact the 2026 World Cup Group I standings

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Erling Haaland of Norway.
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway.

Norway are preparing to square off against Senegal at New York New Jersey Stadium for a crucial 2026 World Cup Matchday 2 showdown in Group I, entering the pitch with a serious chance to lock up qualification before the final group match.

Following a dominant 4-1 victory over Iraq—where Erling Haaland made his highly anticipated World Cup debut by netting a brilliant brace—Norway captured three valuable points to climb to the top of the group standings alongside France.

That opening victory puts the Europeans in a position to secure a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Senegal. Meanwhile, the African side faces a incredibly difficult path after suffering a 3-1 defeat to France in their opener.

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That loss dropped Senegal to the bottom of the table alongside Iraq, leaving them with absolutely no margin for error; another defeat would officially eliminate them from knockout contention.

Haaland scored a brace against Iraq

Haaland celebrates a goal against Iraq. (Getty Images)

What happens if Norway beat Senegal?

Should the Europeans secure a victory in East Rutherford, Norway will officially punch their ticket to the Round of 32. In that scenario, their final group match against France would serve as a straight shootout to determine who wins Group I.

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Norway’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

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Norway’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Senegal

What happens if Norway and Senegal draw?

If the match ends in a stalemate, Norway will move to four points in the standings, keeping them in an excellent position to advance. Under this outcome, a mere draw against France on the final matchday would guarantee their qualification.

What happens if Norway lose to Senegal?

If Senegal pull off the upset and defeat the Europeans, Norway’s road ahead becomes significantly more complicated. They would be forced to play for all three points against France in their final group match while hoping Senegal drop points against Iraq in theirs.

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