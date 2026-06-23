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Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Portugal vs Uzbekistan confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group K game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on.
© Molly Darlington/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on.

After their disappointing draw against DR Congo, Portugal have called into question their top contender status for the 2026 World Cup. However, they have the chance to make a statement, as they face Uzbekistan in their second Group K match. To that end, head coach Roberto Martínez would implement a strong attacking setup, aiming to get Cristiano Ronaldo into a scoring rhythm. As a result, fans are closely monitoring his status ahead of the match.

Cristiano Ronaldo will start for Portugal, as he has no apparent injuries or suspensions. While he did not manage to score on his debut, he remains a cornerstone for Roberto Martínez. In addition, he comes off an impressive season with Al Nassr, which he will aim to translate into his national team performances. As one of the greatest goal scorers in history, he arrives with the clear objective of scoring his first goal of the 2026 World Cup.

Alongside Cristiano, Roberto Martinez will bet again on Pedro Neto, but also including Joao Felix. In the creative side, Bruno Fernandes will also start, looking to break again the strong defense setup. Unlike the last game, Ruben Dias will start alongside Renato Veiga. Controlling the pace of the game, Vitinha and Joao Neves will start, looking to deliver a huge impact.

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Uzbekistan will maintain their defensive approach, implementing a strong double defensive line. With this setup, head coach Fabio Cannavaro would aim to complicate Cristiano Ronaldo’s attacking output. In addition, they may rely on efficient counterattacks, taking advantage of the opponent’s high pressing. However, the key challenge will be the midfield, as Portugal excel in that area and neutralizing it would be crucial to force either a draw or a victory.

Cristiano Ronaldo with Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match.

Portugal confirmed lineup vs Uzbekistan

Portugal arrive as clear favorite to defeat Uzbekistan, aiming to impose their attacking firepower. For this, head coach Roberto Martínez would maintain his reliance on Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto. However, he will opt for Joao Felix on the left wing, seeking to stretch the opposition’s defensive setup through the flanks. In addition, Rúben Dias will return to the defense after his physical issues.

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How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

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How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

With this in mind, Portugal will lineup as follows: Diogo Costa; João Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves; Pedro Neto, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan confirmed lineup vs Portugal

Following their latest defeat, Uzbekistan face Portugal needing a victory or a draw to reach the knockout stages. To secure it, head coach Fabio Cannavaro may again repeat the five-man defensive line, looking to stop Cristiano Ronaldo’s scoring prowess. Moreover, they may still aim for offensive impact with two wing-backs, trying to find Eldor Shomurodov in the striker position.

Considering this, Uzbekistan will play as follows: Abduvohid Nematov; Bekhruz Karimov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Abdulla Abdullaev, Sherzod Nasrullaev; Odiljon Xamrobekov, Azizjon Ganiev, Otabek Shukurov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev; Eldor Shomurodov.

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