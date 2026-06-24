How Bosnia and Herzegovina’s win, draw, or loss vs Qatar could impact the 2026 World Cup Group B standings

After failing to win either of their first two matches at the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar face each other to determine their future in the tournament. While Sergej Barbarez seeks to excel on the counterattack and through aerial play, Julen Lopetegui’s team aim to take control through possession of the ball. Because the result will definitively conclude Group B, a win, a draw, or a loss could significantly affect their position in the standings.

Qatar have not managed to show their best version in the tournament, being thoroughly outplayed by both Switzerland and Canada. However, Julen Lopetegui could look for a response by dominating possession. Far from being a simple task, they could face difficulties breaking down the opposition’s strong defensive setup, which has impressed throughout several matches. Therefore, Akram Afif would need to deliver his best in the scoring side.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have shown that they are not a national team that seeks to dominate. Instead, they are very comfortable defending in a low block. In addition, they rely on counterattacks through their midfielders and full-backs. With Edin Džeko and Ermedin Demirović leading the attack, they look to take advantage of precise crosses. With this approach, they are aiming for a victory to keep their hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 alive.

What happens if Bosnia and Herzegovina win over Qatar?

In case Bosnia and Herzegovina secure a victory over Qatar, they would reach four points in the Group B. With this, they will rank among the 12 best-third placed national teams, having a strong chance of reaching the Round of 32. Nonetheless, their future will not be secured, as they would compete with other national teams. In that sense, the tiebreakers will have a huge role in their 2026 World Cup future.

Jovo Lukic #25 of Bosnia and Herzegovina celebrates scoring his team’s first goa

What happens if Bosnia and Herzegovina draw with Qatar?

Bosnia and Herzegovina would still secure their third place in the Group B of the 2026 World Cup, if they draw to Qatar. Having a -3 in the goal difference, they would overcome their rivals’ -6 goal difference. Despite this, their spot in the Round of 32 is not guaranteed, as they must compete against other national teams to be among the top 8 qualifiers.

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What happens if Bosnia and Herzegovina lose to Qatar?

If Bosnia and Herzegovina are defeated by Qatar, they would be eliminated from the 2026 World Cup. In their place, Julen Lopetegui’s team would hold third place in Group B, competing to reach the Round of 32. With this, Sergej Barbarez’s team would be eliminated in the group stage for a second consecutive tournament, leaving Edin Džeko without a chance to play in the knockout stages.