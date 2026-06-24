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Is Edin Dzeko playing? Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group B game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Bosnia and Herzegovina, striker Edin Dzeko applauds the fans.
© Stu Forster/Getty ImagesBosnia and Herzegovina, striker Edin Dzeko applauds the fans.

Bosnia and Herzegovina face Qatar in their third match of the 2026 World Cup. After drawing against Canada and losing to Switzerland, they arrive needing a victory to keep their knockout-stage hopes alive. However, Julen Lopetegui’s team could cause problems through their patient possession play and strong defense. Therefore, fans are closely monitoring Edin Džeko’s status, as he could make the difference in attack.

Edin Džeko will start for Bosnia and Herzegovina in their final group-stage match. Although he has yet to score in the tournament, he remains the national team’s main reference point. With his excellent aerial ability and strong one-on-one play, he could take advantage of the spaces behind Qatar‘s defense. At 40 years old, he is aiming to shine in what could be his final edition of the tournament.

Alongside Džeko, head coach Sergej Barbarez has decided to rely on Ermedin Demirović as his attacking partner. In addition, Kerim Alajbegović and Esmir Bajraktarević are expected to be difference-makers on the counterattack, thanks to their pace and efficiency. Rather than dominating possession, Bosnia and Herzegovina could lean on their aerial game, looking to exploit spaces in a Qatar defense that does not particularly excel in that area.

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Despite coming off a heavy 6–0 defeat to Canada, Qatar could look to show their best version by relying on a possession-based style of play as their main approach. To achieve this, head coach Julen Lopetegui has decided to trust Karim Boudiaf, Ahmed Fathi, and Jassem Gaber in midfield. However, all eyes will be on Akram Afif, the national team’s biggest star, as he looks to make an impact in front of goal.

Edin Dzeko

Bosnia and Herzegovina striker Edin Dzeko

Bosnia and Herzegovina confirmed lineup vs Qatar

Seeking their first victory, Bosnia and Herzegovina have decided to maintain their conservative approach. Head coach Sergej Barbarez has made a few changes, including the inclusion of Stjepan Radeljić at right-back. However, the flanks will be essential, as they will look to launch counterattacks and target the aerial ability of Ermedin Demirović and Edin Džeko.

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How to watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs Qatar in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Bosnia and Herzegovina will lineup as follows: Nikola Vasilj; Stjepan Radeljic, Nikola Katic, Arjan Malic, Sead Kolasinac; Esmir Bajraktarevic, Ivan Šunjić, Ivan Bašić, Kerim Alajbegovic; Ermedin Demirovic, Edin Džeko.

Qatar confirmed lineup vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Qatar are seeking redemption at the 2026 World Cup as they enter their match against Bosnia and Herzegovina looking to take control through possession. To achieve this, head coach Julen Lopetegui has decided to make major adjustments in midfield and at full-back. However, Edmilson Júnior and Akram Afif remain the focal points of the attack, where they will look to be clinical in front of goal.

Qatar will play as follows: Mahmoud Abunada; Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Issa Laye, Sultan Al Brake; Ahmed Fathi, Jassem Gaber, Karim Boudiaf; Hasan Al-Haydos, Edmilson Junior, Akram Afif.

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