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How England’s win, draw, or loss vs Ghana could impact the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Harry Kane is the captain
© Charlotte Wilson/Getty ImagesHarry Kane is the captain

The second round of matches in Group L at the 2026 World Cup could go a long way toward deciding which teams advance, with opening-day winners England and Ghana looking to secure their places in the next round.

England began their campaign with a strong 4-2 win over Croatia, showing a very solid performance. While their main objective is to reach the knockout rounds, they are also thinking about finishing top of the group.

Ghana had a different kind of debut, edging Panama 1-0 with a stoppage-time goal to avoid disaster. Those results left England first in the group on goal difference, with both teams on 3 points. Croatia and Panama remain without a point.

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How England’s win vs Ghana impacts the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

If England beat Ghana, they would move to 6 points and put themselves in an excellent position to finish first in the group. Ghana would remain on 3 points and could face pressure heading into the final round, depending on the result between Croatia and Panama.

Ghana won in the final minutes (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ghana won in the final minutes (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

How England’s draw vs Ghana impacts the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

If England draw with Ghana, both teams would move to 4 points and remain in control of their chances to reach the next round. However, neither side would be guaranteed qualification, leaving everything to be decided in the final group-stage matches.

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Why is England’s Djed Spence using a protective mask in the 2026 World Cup clash against Ghana?

How England’s loss vs Ghana impacts the 2026 World Cup Group L standings

A loss to Ghana would leave England on 3 points while Ghana would move to 6 and take a major step toward winning the group. England would still have a strong chance to advance, but their final match against Panama would become much more important if Croatia are also able to pick up points.

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