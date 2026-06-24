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Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Brazil against Scotland at the 2026 World Cup?

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Raphinha #11 of Brazil looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.
© Kevin C. Cox/Getty ImagesRaphinha #11 of Brazil looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match.

Brazil arrived as one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, but their draw against Morocco raised serious doubts. However, they regained their momentum with a 3–0 victory over Haiti. After that, they have a strong chance of finishing as leaders of Group C, depending on today’s result against Scotland. Complicating their chances, head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon Raphinha, whose absence represents a significant loss for the team.

Raphinha has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right thigh after being substituted in the 40th minute of Brazil’s match against Haiti. As a result, he is expected to be sidelined for several weeks and could return for a potential quarterfinal matchup, according to GeGlobo. With this setback, the 29-year-old star has now suffered his fifth injury of the current season.

Despite Raphinha’s injury being a significant setback, Carlo Ancelotti has several alternatives available in his squad. Rayan will start against Scotland, while Luis Henrique and Endrick could provide high-quality options as well. As a result, Brazil could still rely on elite dribblers to boost their attacking output. In addition, Vinícius Júnior will lead the attack once again.

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Unlike previous eras, Brazil no longer revolve their game around a single star. Instead, Carlo Ancelotti has built his project around a very clear philosophy: Being solid in defensive transitions and efficient in build-up play. As a result, Raphinha’s absence may not be as significant as it would have been in the past, as there are several quality alternatives. Moreover, their main concern is the striker position, which needs to be filled by a player in top form.

vinicius raphinha

Vinicius Junior and Raphinha of Brazil talk

Raphinha’s absence could open the door for Neymar Jr.’s return

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Brazil have made very few changes to their starting lineup, making their approach for the match against Scotland quite clear. However, Raphinha’s absence coincides with Neymar Jr.‘s return to the squad. With that in mind, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could use this opportunity to give the 34-year-old star some playing time off the bench.

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Is Vinicius Junior playing? Scotland vs Brazil projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

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Is Vinicius Junior playing? Scotland vs Brazil projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Although Raphinha played as a winger against Haiti, he operated as an attacking midfielder against Morocco, as his impact is not limited to the flank. With that in mind, Ancelotti could look to Scotland’s stubborn defense and opt for a creative profile such as Neymar Jr. With his experience and vision, he could create spaces in the opposing defense, providing opportunities for Rayan or Vinícius Júnior on the wings.

Neymar Jr. is no longer the cornerstone of Brazil, but he remains one of the team’s best players. Coming off an injury, the 34-year-old star may only play a limited number of minutes. However, he would have the opportunity to regain some of his prominence and match fitness. In addition, he could be crucial in strengthening one of Brazil’s key areas of need: Creativity, as the midfield does not usually provide many options in that regard.

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Raphinha reportedly emerges as a key target for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr, with an €80 million offer to Barcelona

Under Hansi Flick, Raphinha has become one of the best players in the world. In light of this, Al Nassr are reportedly targeting the Brazilian player as a star partner for Cristiano Ronaldo. To make this happen, they would be willing to offer €80 million to Barcelona in the summer of 2026.

Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti praises Raphinha ahead of the 2026 World Cup, calling him the world’s best at attacking deep

Brazil’s Carlo Ancelotti praises Raphinha ahead of the 2026 World Cup, calling him the world’s best at attacking deep

Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the focus of Brazil’s fans is on Neymar and his physical condition. However, head coach Carlo Ancelotti decided to put the focus on Raphinha, calling him “the best in the world” at attacking deep.

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Neymar Jr. set to compete with Vinicius Jr, and Raphinha for a starting role in Brazil, says Carlo Ancelotti

Amid the rumors surrounding his injury, Neymar Jr. has been reaffirmed by Carlo Ancelotti for the 2026 World Cup. However, Brazil’s head coach has made it clear that the veteran star will have to compete with Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha for a place in the starting lineup.

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