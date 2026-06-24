Why isn’t Raphinha playing for Brazil against Scotland at the 2026 World Cup?

Brazil arrived as one of the favorites to win the 2026 World Cup, but their draw against Morocco raised serious doubts. However, they regained their momentum with a 3–0 victory over Haiti. After that, they have a strong chance of finishing as leaders of Group C, depending on today’s result against Scotland. Complicating their chances, head coach Carlo Ancelotti will be unable to call upon Raphinha, whose absence represents a significant loss for the team.

Raphinha has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right thigh after being substituted in the 40th minute of Brazil’s match against Haiti. As a result, he is expected to be sidelined for several weeks and could return for a potential quarterfinal matchup, according to GeGlobo. With this setback, the 29-year-old star has now suffered his fifth injury of the current season.

Despite Raphinha’s injury being a significant setback, Carlo Ancelotti has several alternatives available in his squad. Rayan will start against Scotland, while Luis Henrique and Endrick could provide high-quality options as well. As a result, Brazil could still rely on elite dribblers to boost their attacking output. In addition, Vinícius Júnior will lead the attack once again.

Unlike previous eras, Brazil no longer revolve their game around a single star. Instead, Carlo Ancelotti has built his project around a very clear philosophy: Being solid in defensive transitions and efficient in build-up play. As a result, Raphinha’s absence may not be as significant as it would have been in the past, as there are several quality alternatives. Moreover, their main concern is the striker position, which needs to be filled by a player in top form.

Vinicius Junior and Raphinha of Brazil talk

Raphinha’s absence could open the door for Neymar Jr.’s return

Throughout the 2026 World Cup, Brazil have made very few changes to their starting lineup, making their approach for the match against Scotland quite clear. However, Raphinha’s absence coincides with Neymar Jr.‘s return to the squad. With that in mind, head coach Carlo Ancelotti could use this opportunity to give the 34-year-old star some playing time off the bench.

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see also Is Vinicius Junior playing? Scotland vs Brazil projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Although Raphinha played as a winger against Haiti, he operated as an attacking midfielder against Morocco, as his impact is not limited to the flank. With that in mind, Ancelotti could look to Scotland’s stubborn defense and opt for a creative profile such as Neymar Jr. With his experience and vision, he could create spaces in the opposing defense, providing opportunities for Rayan or Vinícius Júnior on the wings.

Neymar Jr. is no longer the cornerstone of Brazil, but he remains one of the team’s best players. Coming off an injury, the 34-year-old star may only play a limited number of minutes. However, he would have the opportunity to regain some of his prominence and match fitness. In addition, he could be crucial in strengthening one of Brazil’s key areas of need: Creativity, as the midfield does not usually provide many options in that regard.