How South Korea’s win, draw, or loss vs South Africa could impact the 2026 World Cup Group A standings

Group A reaches its decisive stage at the 2026 World Cup as South Korea and South Africa meet in a match that decides who joins Mexico in the round of 32.

South Korea enter the match after beating Czechia and losing to Mexico, while South Africa lost to Mexico before drawing with Czechia in their next match. Both teams remain in contention to advance, with South Korea in a stronger position.

Mexico have already secured first place in Group A with 6 points (+3 goal difference), as the tiebreaker favors them. South Korea are second with 3 points (0 goal difference), Czechia are third with 1 point (-1 goal difference), and South Africa are fourth with 1 point (-2 goal difference).

How South Korea’s win vs South Africa impacts the 2026 World Cup Group A standings

If South Korea beat South Africa, they would secure second place in Group A and advance to the round of 32. South Africa would remain on 1 point and be eliminated from the competition. Even if Mexico lose to Czechia, South Korea would remain second because they won the direct matchup.

South Africa can still be in the next round (Lars Baron/Getty Images)

How South Korea’s draw vs South Africa impacts the 2026 World Cup Group A standings

If South Korea draw with South Africa, they would move to 4 points and remain in second place. Even if Czechia beat Mexico, their 4 points would not be enough to finish above South Korea because South Korea won the direct matchup. South Africa would reach 2 points, but they would need other results to go their way to have any chance of advancing as a third-place team.

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see also 2026 World Cup Group A standings: Updated table after Mexico’s victory over South Korea

How South Korea’s loss vs South Africa impacts the 2026 World Cup Group A standings

A loss to South Africa would leave South Korea on 3 points, while South Africa would move to 4. That result would put South Africa in a strong position to advance, while South Korea would need to wait for the result between Mexico and Czechia to know whether they finish second or must rely on a third-place spot.