How Morocco’s win, draw, or loss vs Haiti could impact the 2026 World Cup Group C standings

Morocco is facing Haiti at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for a crucial Group C clash on Wednesday, June 24th. While the African nation is already on the verge of the Round of 32, the final score will determine their exact placement in the group and shape their path in the World Cup knockout bracket.

Considered group favorites alongside Brazil, the two powerhouses battled to a 1-1 draw in their tournament opener. A subsequent 1-0 win over Scotland put Morocco tied atop the group with Brazil at four points each, while the Scots sit in third with three points and Haiti is last with zero.

The 2026 World Cup marks the seventh time Morocco has reached the global tournament, following appearances in 1970, 1986, 1994, 1998, 2018, and 2022. Coming off a historic fourth-place finish in Qatar, the Atlas Lions are looking to build on that momentum and make another deep run.

How Morocco’s win impacts the Group C standings

If Morocco collects all three points against Haiti, they will finish the group stage at the top of the table with seven points. However, their final seeding will depend entirely on the simultaneous result between Brazil and Scotland.

Ismael Saibari (1st R) #11 of Morocco celebrates with teammates after scoring.

If Brazil draws or loses, Morocco will secure first place in Group C and face the runner-up of Group F in the next round. If Brazil also wins, both teams will be tied at seven points, meaning the top spot will be decided by overall goal difference and total goals scored.

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How Morocco’s draw impacts the Group C standings

If the match against Haiti ends in a draw, Morocco will finish the opening round with five points. While this scenario makes it harder to claim the top spot, it still guarantees them a safe passage into the knockout stage.

A Brazil victory over Scotland would leave the South Americans in first, while a Scotland win would vault the Europeans to the top and drop Brazil to third. If both group matches end in draws, Brazil will take first place over Morocco due to their superior goal difference, leaving the Atlas Lions in second.

How Morocco’s defeat impacts the Group C standings

If Morocco suffers a shock defeat against Haiti, they will remain frozen at four points in the standings. While their chances of winning the group would vanish, they would still have a strong chance to advance as the group runner-up.

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If Brazil beats Scotland, the Scots will stay at three points and Morocco will easily hold onto second place. If Scotland manages a draw or a win against Brazil, the final positioning between the advancing teams will come down to goal difference tie-breakers to see who finishes second.