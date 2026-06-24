Is Achraf Hakimi playing? Morocco vs Haiti projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group C game

Morocco and Haiti are clashing on Wednesday, June 24th, for Matchday 3 in Group C of the 2026 World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. With first place in the group up for grabs, the presence of captain and star Achraf Hakimi is a major talking point among Morocco fans.

Achraf Hakimi is expected to be part of the starting XI for the game against Haiti. The PSG right-back completed the full 90 minutes in the last two World Cup matches and has been training alongside his teammates, meaning he will be ready to start the final game of the group phase.

Morocco has already put itself on the brink of the next round after a 1-0 win against Scotland in Matchday 2. On the other hand, Haiti’s dreams of reaching the next phase have taken a massive blow, as they are already eliminated from the World Cup following a 3-0 loss to Brazil.

At the moment, the Atlas Lions and Brazil are sitting at the top of the group with four points each. With Brazil currently holding the edge on goal difference, Morocco’s task, should the South American nation win its game against Scotland, is to win and score as many goals as possible to claim first place.

Players of Morocco celebrate the team’s 1-0 victory against Scotland.

Morocco and Haiti to clash for the first time

With Morocco turning into one of the most dominant sides in Africa, and Haiti competing in its second World Cup after its debut in 1974, the truth is both nations have never played each other. This Matchday 3 game in Group C will mark the first time Morocco and Haiti face off on a soccer pitch.

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Projected lineups for Morocco and Haiti

Morocco’s projected lineup (4-2-3-1): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Ayyoub Bouaddi, Neil El Aynaoui; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

Head coach: Mohamed Ouahbi.

Haiti’s projected lineup (4-4-2): Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience; Louicius Don Deedson, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques, Ruben Providence; Wilson Isidor, Frantzdy Pierrot.

Head coach: Sebastien Migne.