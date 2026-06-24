Is Alphonso Davis playing? Switzerland vs Canada confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group B game

Despite their disappointing debut against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada secured a victory over Qatar, keeping their hopes of reaching the knockout stages of the 2026 World Cup alive. To determine that, they face Switzerland in a match that will decide both the group leadership and their future in the competition. With this in mind, fans are closely monitoring Alphonso Davies’ status for the game, as his presence could be a difference-maker.

Alphonso Davies has yet to make his debut at the 2026 World Cup, as he is recovering from a hamstring injury he suffered in early May while playing for Bayern Munich. Despite his importance to Canada, head coach Jesse Marsch has decided not to rush his recovery, prioritizing his fitness for the knockout stages. However, he has revealed that the 25-year-old star is available and stated that he will not start against Switzerland.

“He’s been training with the team the whole week, he will not start but he will be able to play… I would say that we will evaluate what of him in the game. I would like to get him into the match for sure and I think that he can have a big impact… Mentally, to have him back, our captain and best player back in the team is a big factor,” revealed Jesse March in the press conference.

Far from being a simple matchup, Switzerland could greatly complicate Canada‘s ambitions. By dominating the midfield and being very quick on the counterattack, they could prove decisive. To achieve this, head coach Murat Yakin will keep Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler as the core of the midfield, while Breel Embolo will lead the scoring department. In addition, Gregor Kobel could be a difference-maker in the goalkeeper spot, limiting Jesse Marsch’s team.

Cyle Larin #9 of Canada celebrating.

Canada confirmed lineup vs Switzerland

Under Jesse Marsch, Canada have arrived at the 2026 World Cup with momentum, proving to be quite efficient. With a draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina and a victory over Qatar, they still dream of reaching the Round of 32. After recovering Alphonso Davies as an option from the bench, they could keep the same lineup that helped them shine. For this, Jonathan David will be the focal point of the attack.

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see also Canada 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Considering this, Canada will play as follows: Maxime Crépeau; Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Tajon Buchanan, Mathieu Choiniere, Nathan-Dylan Saliba, Ali Ahmed; Jonathan David, Cyle Larin.

Switzerland confirmed lineup vs Canada

Switzerland have remained one of the most solid teams at the 2026 World Cup. Although their draw against Qatar raised some doubts, they managed to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina. Following that result, head coach Murat Yakin will keep a similar lineup, relying on a strong midfield to control the tempo of the game. However, all eyes are on Breel Embolo, who need to be clinical in front of goal.

With this in mind, Switzerland will lineup as follows: Gregor Kobel; Luca Jaquez, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Djibril Sow, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler; Johan Manzambi; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo.

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