39 and Undisputed: The final World Cup records Lionel Messi can still break

On June 24, 2026, Lionel Messi officially celebrates his 39th birthday, marking a historic personal milestone in the middle of a phenomenal run at the 2026 World Cup. While most players of his generation have long since transitioned into coaching or punditry, the legendary Argentine captain is spending his birthday week standing entirely alone at the absolute pinnacle of international football.

Following an unforgettable performance on Monday where his clinical brace against Austria steered Argentina safely into the Round of 32, Messi completely rewrote nearly a century of tournament folklore. He didn’t just break the records; he took total custody of them.

Before diving into the historical milestones he can still conquer over the next month, let’s look at the elite tournament benchmarks Messi already holds outright:

Outright All-Time Top Scorer: 18 total goals, sitting completely clear of Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16) and Brazil’s Marta (17) after his 5-goal explosion in just two games this summer.

18 total goals, sitting completely clear of Germany’s Miroslav Klose (16) and Brazil’s Marta (17) after his 5-goal explosion in just two games this summer. Most Match Victories: 18 career World Cup wins, moving clear of Klose following Monday’s victory in Dallas.

18 career World Cup wins, moving clear of Klose following Monday’s victory in Dallas. Most Matches Played: 28 total tournament appearances stretching across an unprecedented six different editions.

28 total tournament appearances stretching across an unprecedented six different editions. Longevity Benchmark: Joint longest time span between a player’s first and last tournament goals (20 years, 11 days).

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Even with the ultimate scoring mountain fully conquered, Messi’s historical bucket list isn’t completely finished. As Argentina moves into the single-elimination phase, here are the final three historic frontiers the birthday boy can still smash.

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The final 3 records Lionel Messi can still break

1. The outright all-time assist record

While he safely owns the scoring record, Messi is currently tied at the very top of the creative mountain. According to verified modern-era statistics, Messi has accumulated 8 career assists, leaving him in a dead-heat tie with Diego Maradona.

Because Messi is the only player in history to register an assist in five different World Cups, his creative consistency is unparalleled. One more goal-scoring pass to a teammate like Julián Alvarez or Lautaro Martinez will give him sole, undisputed ownership of the tournament’s all-time assist crown.

2. Most goals in a single tournament by an Argentina captain

By netting five goals in just his opening two Group J fixtures, the 39-year-old maestro has completely redefined late-career attacking output. He is currently chasing the internal national record for the most goals scored by an active captain in a single World Cup campaign, a record currently held by Diego Maradona, who scored five as captain during the legendary 1986 run.

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One more strike pushes Messi past his former manager into standalone national history.

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina celebrating (Getty Images).

3. The most penalties taken (and missed) in history

Proving that he is at least mortal, Messi’s dramatic missed penalty in the sixth minute against Austria actually keeps him on the path toward an unusual statistical milestone.

The superstar now holds the joint record for both the most regular-play penalties taken (7) and the most penalties missed (3) in World Cup history. Another spot-kick in either direction will lock this record down as his alone.

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What’s next for Argentina’s captain?

Following consecutive multi-goal victories, coach Lionel Scaloni has the ultimate luxury of managing his captain’s minutes. With the top seed in Group J firmly within their grasp, Argentina will look to wrap up a flawless opening stage this weekend:

Matchday 3: Argentina vs Jordan

Calendar Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Stadium Venue: Dallas Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Kickoff Window: 4:00 PM EDT / 1:00 PM PDT

As the tournament shifts gears into the high-stakes single-elimination rounds, fans around the world will be tracking every step of the Inter Miami star’s pursuit of more silverware. To ensure you don’t miss a single minute of the knockout drama or his upcoming schedule, check out our comprehensive guide on when is Lionel Messi’s next game.

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