Why Mohammed Salisu is missing the 2026 World Cup for Ghana

The absence of AS Monaco centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Ghana’s squad stands out as one of the most significant defensive blows for Otto Addo’s side ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Regarded as a crucial anchor for the Black Stars’ backline, the 26-year-old was fully expected to replicate his solid individual displays from Qatar 2022 on North American soil. However, structural knee damage sustained during club action completely shattered his tournament aspirations.

The definitive reason behind Salisu’s absence is a severe, torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his left knee. The devastating setback occurred in early January during the closing minutes of Monaco’s 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat against Olympique Lyonnais.

Despite showing incredible grit to finish the full 90 minutes of that match, subsequent clinical scans in France exposed the true extent of the structural ligament tear.

The recovery timeline and medical reality

Following the initial diagnosis, Ghana national team doctor Dr. Prince Pambo confirmed that the recovery window would require a minimum of nine months. An ACL injury of this magnitude demands meticulous surgical intervention followed by an extensive, non-negotiable rehabilitation period to ensure joint stability.

While Salisu made encouraging progress and returned to light on-field running drills with the Monaco medical staff in early May, the physical demands of high-intensity World Cup matches arrived far too soon for competitive clearance.

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Forcing an accelerated comeback would jeopardize his long-term career, leaving Otto Addo with no choice but to omit his defensive pillar from the final 26-man roster.