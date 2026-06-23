How Portugal’s win, draw, or loss vs Uzbekistan could impact the 2026 World Cup Group K standings

Portugal vs Uzbekistan arrives as one of the most important second-round matches of the 2026 World Cup group stage, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s side needing a response after a frustrating opening result. With so much riding on the outcome, let’s take a look at how each scenario may impact the 2026 World Cup Group K rankings, including the impact on Colombia and DR Congo.

Roberto Martinez and his players entered the tournament among the favorites but were held to a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening match, despite dominating possession and controlling much of the game. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, suffered a 3-1 defeat against Colombia in its first-ever World Cup appearance and now faces a huge challenge against the Selecao das Quinas.

The match in Houston represents a completely different situation for both national teams. Portugal needs three points to regain control of Group K, while Uzbekistan is searching for a historic result that could keep its qualification hopes alive.

Portugal faces pressure as Uzbekistan looks for historic result

Portugal’s opening match created more questions than answers. The national team controlled the ball for long periods against DR Congo, completing hundreds of passes and dominating possession, but struggled to create enough clear chances.

The biggest focus has once again been Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41 years old and playing in his sixth World Cup, the Portuguese captain remains the team’s biggest name and attacking reference, but his performance against DR Congo generated criticism.

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Despite the criticism, Martinez has continued to show confidence in Ronaldo’s leadership and importance. The expectation is that the veteran forward will start again on Tuesday, with Portugal hoping his experience can make the difference in a crucial moment.

Uzbekistan’s World Cup debut ended with disappointment after a 3-1 loss to Colombia, but the performance still produced a memorable moment. Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the national team’s first-ever World Cup goal, giving the country a historic celebration. However, defensive mistakes proved costly.

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Group K Position Team Points Goal Difference 1. Colombia 3 +2 2. DR Congo 1 0 3. Portugal 1 0 4. Uzbekistan 0 -2

What happens if Portugal wins?

A Portugal victory would move Roberto Martinez’s team to four points and place the national team in a strong position to reach the Round of 32. The result would likely push Portugal ahead of DR Congo and keep the pressure on Colombia at the top of Group K.

Uzbekistan would remain on zero points after two matches, leaving its qualification hopes extremely limited. The debutants would need a victory against DR Congo in the final match and help from other results to stay alive.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal gestures during the International Friendly match.

For Colombia, a Portugal win would set up a potentially decisive final group match. If Colombia continues winning, the final clash with Portugal could determine who finishes first in Group K.

DR Congo would also feel increased pressure. A Portugal victory would mean DR Congo needs a positive result against Colombia to avoid entering the final matchday with everything on the line.

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What happens if Portugal and Uzbekistan draw?

A draw would move Portugal to two points and leave the national team in a much more complicated position. Instead of controlling qualification, Martinez’s side would enter the final match needing a strong result against Colombia.

Uzbekistan would earn its first-ever World Cup point, keeping a small chance of reaching the knockout rounds alive. The result would be a major boost for Cannavaro’s team after losing its opening match.

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal.

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The biggest beneficiary of a draw could be Colombia. If Colombia defeats DR Congo, it would strengthen its position at the top of Group K and move closer to securing qualification before the final round.

For DR Congo, the situation would remain open. A positive result against Colombia would put the team in a strong position heading into its final match against Uzbekistan.

What happens if Uzbekistan wins?

An Uzbekistan victory would completely change the group. The national team would jump to three points, moving ahead of Portugal and suddenly becoming a serious contender for qualification.

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Portugal, meanwhile, would remain stuck on one point and face a major crisis. A defeat would leave Ronaldo and company needing to beat Colombia in the final match while relying on other results to avoid a shocking early exit.

Abbosbek Fayzullaev #22 of Uzbekistan celebrates a goal.

Colombia would benefit massively from an Uzbekistan upset. If Colombia defeats DR Congo, the result could even secure its place in the knockout rounds before the final group game.

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DR Congo would also see the group become unpredictable. A win over Colombia would put them in an excellent position, while a defeat would make qualification much more difficult.