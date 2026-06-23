How to watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Portugal vs Uzbekistan on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Portugal vs Uzbekistan WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00am PT • Tuesday, June 23, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Portugal enters its second group stage match with a sense of urgency after a stunningly flat performance in their opener. Held to a 1-1 draw by DR Congo, the pre-tournament favorites looked disjointed and uninspired, managing just a single shot on target despite overwhelming possession. The pressure is now squarely on Roberto Martinez’s side to deliver a statement win and prove their credentials as contenders, making this clash against Uzbekistan a critical test of their resolve.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan arrives with nothing to lose and everything to gain. In their first-ever tournament appearance, they fell 3-1 to a clinical Colombia side but showed flashes of promise, with Abbosbek Fayzullaev scoring the nation’s historic first goal. As the clear underdogs, they can play without the immense pressure weighing on their European opponents. For Portugal, anything less than a convincing three points would be a disaster, setting the stage for a high-stakes encounter.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

The opening round painted two very different pictures. Portugal, a team loaded with elite talent, stumbled out of the gate, failing to convert 75% possession into meaningful chances against DR Congo. Their anemic 0.65 expected goals (xG) exposed a concerning lack of creativity. In contrast, Uzbekistan weathered an early storm against Colombia and grew into the game, showing attacking intent in the second half. Their journey is about gaining experience, while Portugal‘s is about meeting lofty expectations.

The tactical battle will be a classic case of attack versus defense. Portugal is guaranteed to dominate the ball, but the key question is whether they can break down what will likely be a compact, low block from Uzbekistan. Manager Fabio Cannavaro is expected to deploy a five-man backline to frustrate Portugal‘s attackers and deny space in behind. Portugal must move the ball with more speed and purpose than they did in their first match to avoid another frustrating stalemate.

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Motivation for both squads is crystal clear. For Portugal, this is a must-win match to get their campaign back on track and set up a group-deciding showdown with Colombia on the final matchday. For Uzbekistan, the goal is to remain competitive and potentially snatch a historic point. A resilient performance here would provide a massive confidence boost ahead of their final group game against DR Congo, which they will view as their best opportunity to secure a victory.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

This match in Houston will mark the first-ever meeting between Portugal and Uzbekistan. With no historical data to draw from, both teams will be stepping into uncharted territory, analyzing each other based purely on recent performances in the North American tournament.

While they have never faced Uzbekistan, Portugal has a mixed record against Asian Football Confederation (AFC) nations at past tournaments, holding a record of three wins, one draw, and two losses in six matches. Their most recent encounter against an AFC team was a 2-1 defeat to South Korea in 2022, a result that serves as a reminder not to underestimate any opponent on the global stage.

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Given Portugal’s offensive struggles in their opener, generating just seven total shots, their attack will be under the microscope. However, their qualifying campaign saw them average an impressive 3.33 goals per game. Uzbekistan, despite a solid defensive record in qualifying, has shown recent vulnerability, conceding two or more goals in four of their last six games against fellow 2026 finalists. The question is which version of each team will show up.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams are managing key fitness concerns that could impact their tactical setups for this crucial Group K fixture.

Portugal is hopeful for the return of star defender Rúben Dias, who is recovering from an injury and could replace Araujo to solidify the backline. Manager Roberto Martinez may also look to shake up his attack to spark some much-needed creativity, with Francisco Conceição potentially coming in for Bernardo Silva. Despite a quiet opening match, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the line once again.

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Uzbekistan faces a significant worry in defense, as center-back Rustam Ashurmatov is doubtful after sustaining a calf injury in the loss to Colombia. His potential absence would be a major blow to a team that will be relying on its defensive structure to contain Portugal’s world-class attackers. Manager Fabio Cannavaro may be forced into a defensive reshuffle ahead of their toughest test.

Portugal Projected XI (4-2-3-1):

Costa; Mendes, Veiga, Dias, Cancelo; Neves, Vitinha; Neto, Fernandes, Conceicao; Ronaldo.

This formation signals a clear intent to be more aggressive offensively. The potential return of Dias adds stability at the back, while the midfield duo of Vitinha and Neves will look to control the tempo. The creative burden will fall on Bruno Fernandes, with wingers like Conceição and Neto tasked with providing the pace and penetration that was missing in the first game.

Uzbekistan Projected XI (3-4-3):

Yusupov; Abdullaev, Ashurmatov, Khusanov; Nasrullayev, Shukurov, Mozgovoy, Karimov; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov.

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Uzbekistan is expected to line up in a defensive 3-4-3 that can transition into a 5-4-1 without the ball. The objective will be to absorb pressure and hit Portugal on the counter-attack. Much will depend on the midfield’s ability to shield the defense and the attacking trio’s efficiency with limited opportunities. Star striker Eldor Shomurodov will need to be clinical if Uzbekistan is to cause an upset.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Portugal vs Uzbekistan match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android, as well as on web browsers.

In addition to this game, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other soccer competitions. You can stream other matches from the 2026 tournament, plus games from leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A.

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A subscription to Fubo costs just $14.99 per month, giving you unparalleled access to live sports from around the globe. It’s an essential tool for any serious soccer fan who wants to keep up with all the action.

SEE MORE: Complete World Cup TV schedule.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.