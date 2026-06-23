Atletico Madrid rule out Barcelona move for Julian Alvarez after Argentine requests transfer

Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Austria at the 2026 World Cup, Julian Alvarez sent shockwaves through the European transfer market. Speaking in the post-match mixed zone, the forward publicly requested a transfer away from Atletico Madrid, prompting the club to immediately rule out Barcelona as a potential destination.

The Argentine confirmed he has asked the Madrid club’s executives to negotiate a transfer, stating he believes a move is best for all parties involved. However, his comments have reportedly gone down incredibly poorly with his current employers.

According to reports published by insider Fabrizio Romano and Spanish outlet As, an Atletico Madrid source took aim at Barcelona‘s front office, warning them that the club will not sell the player to them and that meeting his release clause is the only alternative.

“There is no amount of money for which Barca can buy Julian Alvarez. He will not be transferred to Barcelona. Either they pay the release clause for €500m or there is no deal,” the Atletico source stated. The club made it clear they will only let the Argentine leave if his €500 million ($535 million) buyout clause is met in full—an impossible figure in modern soccer.

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What did Julian Alvarez say?

Following Argentina’s convincing win over Austria, Alvarez spoke with Argentine media in the mixed zone, where he revealed his desire to be transferred away from Atletico Madrid.

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see also ‘You make us laugh even more than Barcelona’: Atletico Madrid respond to Real Madrid after €150M offer for Julian Alvarez

“I don’t think it’s the right time to talk about this, but I can’t hide or pretend otherwise either. I try to be an honest person. I spoke with the people at the club, with those I needed to talk to,” Alvarez said. “I think a transfer is best for everyone, and I want to fulfill my dream“.

Atletico Madrid snub Julian Alvarez on social media

Once the final whistle blew, the Madrid club’s official English-language social media account posted a message congratulating Nahuel Molina and Thiago Almada for their performances. “Good win for our Argentines. Happy for your 60 games with Argentina, Moli,” the club wrote alongside an image of the two players who started the match in Dallas.

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However, it was highly conspicuous that the club made absolutely no mention of Alvarez, who also saw minutes coming off the bench. Notably, the club’s post was published shortly after the forward’s bombshell media availability confirming his intent to force an exit.