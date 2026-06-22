Lionel Messi breaks Miroslav Klose’s all-time World Cup goals record against Austria

Lionel Messi found the back of the net on Monday during a Group L clash against Austria, officially becoming the all-time leading scorer in 2026 World Cup history by shattering the long-standing record held by German legend Miroslav Klose.

The milestone moment followed an early missed opportunity when Messi had a golden chance to open the scoring in the eighth minute of play. The Argentina icon was awarded a penalty kick but pulled his shot wide, uncharacteristically setting an unwanted record for the most missed penalties in tournament history.

After uncharacteristically missing a penalty kick in the eighth minute, Messi redeemed himself with a clinical finish in the 38th minute of play. The historic sequence began with a brilliant collective buildup that allowed Thiago Almada to whip a precise cross into the penalty box, where Enzo Fernandez dummy-passed the ball through his legs to set up a first-time strike for the arriving captain.

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With that landmark goal, Messi has now accumulated 17 career goals on soccer’s biggest international stage to claim sole possession of the tournament’s all-time scoring crown. The legendary forward surpasses Klose, who previously claimed the historic record back in 2014 by reaching a career total of 16 goals.

Having previously entered the tournament trailing the game’s greatest iconic marksmen, Messi’s relentless production has allowed him to pass legends Just Fontaine (13), Gerd Muller (14), and Brazil’s Ronaldo (15). His definitive strike against Austria officially ends any debate, putting him alone at the absolute summit of international soccer.

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What did Klose say about the record?

Given their elite scoring efficiency, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe entered the tournament as the primary candidates to challenge Klose’s historic scoring record. While the 27-year-old Frenchman has already scored twice in this year’s edition to move into fourth place with 14 career goals, Messi ultimately beat him to the absolute record.

Back in January 2026 during an interview with Sport Bild, Klose was directly questioned about the likelihood of his record falling on North American soil: “I’m sure my goal-scoring record at the World Cup will be broken soon. Either Lionel Messi will achieve it at this World Cup, or at the latest Kylian Mbappe will do it at the next one.”

The former Bayern Munich forward, who lifted the 2014 World Cup trophy following Germany’s victory over Messi’s Argentina, also expressed immense respect for the Inter Miami superstar. “I’m a huge Messi fan. If it happens, I’d hope it’s him, if he’s still playing. But Mbappe is also an incredible talent. I wish them both good health and the ability to perform,” he added.

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