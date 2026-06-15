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Egypt 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Mo Salah of Egypt.
© Kirk Irwin/Getty ImagesMo Salah of Egypt.

Egypt returns to the global stage searching for their first tournament victory. As seven-time African champions, the national team has historically dominated continental play but struggled to replicate that success internationally.

This summer represents a defining moment, serving as the likely final opportunity for legendary forward Mohamed Salah to cement his legacy on the biggest stage. Led by former striker Hossam Hassan, the roster blends elite European talent like Omar Marmoush with a hardened domestic core from Al Ahly and Zamalek.

Currently ranked 28th globally, the team enters the 2026 World Cup with realistic ambitions of advancing past the group stage. The following breakdown covers their tactical setup, coaching leadership, and overall tournament outlook.

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Team profile

CategoryDetail
CoachHossam Hassan
CaptainMohamed Salah
NicknameThe Pharaohs
FIFA ranking28th
ConfederationCAF
GroupGroup G
Best World Cup resultRound of 16 (1934)
World Cup appearances4
Last World Cup appearance2018

How Egypt play

Hossam Hassan deploys a disciplined tactical system designed to exploit transition spaces. The team typically sets up in a compact 4-2-3-1 formation, though the coaching staff will shift to a 3-4-1-2 shape when matchups require additional defensive solidity.

Defensively, the side is remarkably tough to break down. During their recent qualifying campaign, they conceded just 0.2 goals per game, establishing one of the tightest defensive records in African soccer. This compact shape forces opponents wide and protects the central areas effectively.

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In possession, the strategy relies heavily on quick transitions and getting the ball to their elite attackers in isolated situations. Salah operates with freedom to drift centrally from the right flank, occupying half-spaces and making runs behind the defensive line.

Meanwhile, the midfield double pivot focuses on ball recovery and rapid distribution rather than sustained possession. This organized, counter-attacking approach makes them a dangerous opponent capable of frustrating top-tier teams in North America.

Hossam Hassan: The coach behind Egypt

Appointed in February 2024, Hossam Hassan is a revered figure in Egyptian soccer. Before stepping onto the touchline, he established himself as one of the greatest strikers in African history, remaining the national team’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals across 177 caps.

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Hassan is known as a fiercely passionate leader who demands strict discipline and intense focus from his roster. He brings a wealth of domestic coaching experience, having managed prominent clubs like Zamalek and Pyramids FC.

This summer marks his managerial debut on the global stage. He will make history as the first person to represent the nation at this tournament as both a player—having played every minute of their 1990 campaign—and a head coach.

Key player: Mohamed Salah

Approaching his 15th year in the national setup, Mohamed Salah remains the undisputed heartbeat of the squad. The 34-year-old forward serves as the captain, primary playmaker, and main attacking threat.

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Operating primarily as an inverted right-winger, Salah is given the tactical freedom to roam centrally and dictate the offensive tempo. He sits second on the nation’s all-time scoring list with 67 goals, just two behind his current head coach.

While his pace has naturally declined, his elite finishing and vision remain world-class. The team’s tactical success relies heavily on his ability to unlock compact defenses and convert transition opportunities.

Egypt’s road to the 2026 World Cup

Competing in CAF Group A, the team delivered a near-flawless qualification campaign. They finished the round completely unbeaten, securing 26 points from a possible 30 with eight wins and two draws.

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The squad displayed a dominant +18 goal difference, scoring 20 times while conceding only twice across 10 matches. Salah led the attacking charge, finishing as the second-highest scorer in the qualifiers with nine goals, including a spectacular four-goal performance against Djibouti.

They officially secured their spot with a game to spare following a 3-0 victory over Djibouti in October 2025. This commanding run through qualification has generated significant optimism that the current generation is ready to compete at the highest level.

Egypt’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand, the path to the knockout rounds is highly navigable. Belgium enters as the clear favorite to win the group, presenting the most challenging tactical matchup for Hossam Hassan’s squad when they meet on June 15, 2026.

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However, the remaining games offer a realistic route to progression. The team will be heavily favored against New Zealand and should match up well against Iran in what will likely be the decisive match for second place. Securing a top-two finish guarantees advancement to the Round of 32.

Readers looking to follow every match involving the squad can also check our complete Egypt TV schedule for the latest broadcast and streaming information.

Egypt squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position)Club
Mohamed El Shenawy (GK)Al Ahly
Mostafa Shobeir (GK)Al Ahly
Mohamed Alaa (GK)El Gouna
Ramy Rabia (DF)Al Ain
Ahmed Fatouh (DF)Zamalek
Yasser Ibrahim (DF)Al Ahly
Mohamed Hany (DF)Al Ahly
Hossam Abdelmaguid (DF)Zamalek
Mohamed Abdelmonem (DF)Nice
Karim Hafez (DF)Pyramids
Tarek Alaa (DF)ZED
Emam Ashour (MF)Al Ahly
Hamdy Fathy (MF)Al-Wakrah
Mohanad Lasheen (MF)Pyramids
Marwan Attia (MF)Al Ahly
Mahmoud Saber (MF)ZED
Nabil Emad (MF)Al-Najma
Mostafa Ziko (MF)Pyramids
Trézéguet (FW)Al Ahly
Haissem Hassan (FW)Oviedo
Hamza Abdelkarim (FW)Barcelona B
Ibrahim Adel (FW)Nordsjælland
Omar Marmoush (FW)Manchester City
Zizo (FW)Al Ahly
Mohamed Salah (FW)Liverpool
Aqtay Abdallah (FW)Enppi SC
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Final word on Egypt

The national team enters the tournament with their most balanced roster in recent memory. Their resilient defensive structure and elite attacking talent provide a solid foundation for success in North America.

While an over-reliance on individual brilliance remains a potential vulnerability, the favorable group draw presents a clear path forward. Advancing past the group stage is the minimum expectation, and with a disciplined approach, this squad possesses the quality to finally secure a historic knockout round victory.

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