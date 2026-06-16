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Is Kylian Mbappe playing? France vs Senegal confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group I match

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Kylian Mbappe of France looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.
© Franco Arland/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of France looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier.

France emerge as one of the best national teams in the world. With a promising roster, they are viewed as top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. In their debut in the competition, they face Senegal, looking for a victory to take the lead in Group I. As one of the best African teams, Pape Thiaw’s team could pose them major problems. For that reason, fans are keeping a close eye on Kylian Mbappé’s status, as he could be the difference-maker.

Kylian Mbappé will start for France, as he arrives in excellent physical condition. As a central figure in Didier Deschamps’ team, he is once again expected to shine as a goalscorer, being the tournament’s top scorer. In addition, he has already promised a greater defensive effort, as he aims to enhance the collective play. For this reason, he is expected to be one of the best players in the 2026 World Cup.

Coupled with Mbappé, head coach Didier Deschamps will bet on Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué and, Michael Olise. Nonetheless, France main challenge may be the defense line as Senegal shine with an impressive offense with speed counterattacks. In light of this, they may decided to pick Aurelien Tchouameni and Adrien Rabiot in the double midfield line. Then, Dayot Upamecano and William Salida will shine in the defense line.

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Looking for a decisive victory, Senegal will also adopt an attacking setup led by Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson. Nonetheless, head coach Pape Thiaw will rely on Idrissa Gueye to provide solidity in midfield. To prevent Kylian Mbappé from scoring, they will turn to Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhaté in central defense, while Edouard Mendy will start in goal.

France players celebrating a goal

Desire Doue of France celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with teammates.

France confirmed lineup vs Senegal

France will shine with a brilliant offense, chasing Mbappé and Dembélé scoring form. Nonetheless, they may struggle with Senegal’s speed offense, making a solid midfield and defense a key asset. In light of this, head coach Didier Deschamps has decided to trust on Aurelien Tchouameni as his physicality could help to stop Sadio Mane’s counterattacks.

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France vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Kylian Mbappé starts in the 2026 World Cup Group I game

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France vs Senegal LIVE Updates: Kylian Mbappé starts in the 2026 World Cup Group I game

With this in mind, France will lineup as follows: Mike Maignan; Jules Koundé, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez; Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot; Michael Olise, Ousmane Dembélé, Desiré Doué; Kylian Mbappé.

Senegal confirmed lineup vs France

Senegal arrive at the 2026 World Cup as underdogs. While they are one of Africa’s top sides, they are often underestimated despite their defensive solidity and dangerous counterattacking style. Head coach Pape Thiaw will rely on Sadio Mané and Nicolas Jackson as his main attacking threats. However, Kalidou Koulibaly and Idrissa Gana Gueye will play key roles, providing leadership and stability throughout the team.

Considering this, Senegal will play as follows: Edouard Mendy; Krepin Diatta, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moussa Niakhate, Malick Diouf; Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara, Pape Gueye; Ismaila Sarr, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané.

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