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Spain vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates: Lamine Yamal will be on bench in the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Pedri of Spain and Jamiro Monteiro of Cabo Verde.
© Agustin Cuevas/Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesPedri of Spain and Jamiro Monteiro of Cabo Verde.

Spain have managed to become one of the best national teams in the world. Not only do they shine offensively, but also defensively, making them top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. In their debut in the competition, they face Cape Verde, a team that demonstrated its offensive quality in the African qualifiers and could be a tough opponent. With this in mind, the match promises to be quite exciting.

Cape Verde are making their World Cup debut, arriving as a team with impressive offensive quality. Without a roster full of stars, they are not aiming to be top contenders, but they could surprise with their attacking play. However, they may struggle against Spain’s intense high press and offensive brilliance. Therefore, Cape Verde’s great challenge is their defensive solidity, as they need to be solid to avoid defeat.

With Luis de la Fuente at the helm, Spain have established as one of the most competitive national teams. Relying on a possession-based style and high pressing, they have managed to dominate their opponents. With Lamine Yamal’s fitness doubts, Ferran Torres could return to the right wing, but the main threats remain Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal, as they have been the most effective in recent matches.

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Spain announce starting lineups

Although Lamine Yamal is the star player, Spain’s head coach Luis de la Fuente has decided not to risk a relapse of his injury, leaving him on the bench. In his place, Ferran Torres takes the field, joining Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal. With uncertainty surrounding the goalkeeper position, Unai Simon has remained the starter, as he has been a key player over the past few years thanks to his consistency.

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Spain face Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup

Welcome to our live blog of the match between Spain and Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup at Atlanta Stadium. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

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