Spain vs Cape Verde LIVE Updates: Lamine Yamal will be on bench in the 2026 World Cup Group H game

Spain have managed to become one of the best national teams in the world. Not only do they shine offensively, but also defensively, making them top contenders for the 2026 World Cup. In their debut in the competition, they face Cape Verde, a team that demonstrated its offensive quality in the African qualifiers and could be a tough opponent. With this in mind, the match promises to be quite exciting.

Cape Verde are making their World Cup debut, arriving as a team with impressive offensive quality. Without a roster full of stars, they are not aiming to be top contenders, but they could surprise with their attacking play. However, they may struggle against Spain’s intense high press and offensive brilliance. Therefore, Cape Verde’s great challenge is their defensive solidity, as they need to be solid to avoid defeat.

With Luis de la Fuente at the helm, Spain have established as one of the most competitive national teams. Relying on a possession-based style and high pressing, they have managed to dominate their opponents. With Lamine Yamal’s fitness doubts, Ferran Torres could return to the right wing, but the main threats remain Pedri and Mikel Oyarzabal, as they have been the most effective in recent matches.