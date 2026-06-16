World Cup 2026: What is Iraq’s current FIFA world ranking?

Iraq will be heading to its second World Cup in history, interestingly, its first in 40 years and the second ever in North America. The Lions of Mesopotamia secured their ticket to the tournament through the FIFA playoff round and were drawn into what is far from the tournament’s strongest group based on FIFA rankings.

According to the latest FIFA ranking before the tournament, Iraq sits in 57th place with 1,446.28 points. While the nation boasts a record four Arab Cup trophies, more than any other country, it sits well below its career-high ranking of 39th, which it achieved in 2004.

Drawn into Group I, widely considered the Group of Death, Iraq faces a steep challenge as the lowest-ranked team in the pool. France leads the group at 2nd in the world rankings with 1,862.11 points, followed by Senegal at 15th with 1,692.66 points, and Norway at 31st with 1,557.44 points.

Despite facing obstacles traveling to North America due to airspace closures from regional tensions, Iraq secured their World Cup berth with a 2-1 playoff victory in March. Before the tournament, the Lions of Mesopotamia drew 1-1 with Spain but suffered a 2-0 loss to Venezuela.

Zaid Ismael of Iraq celebrates after qualifying to the 2026 World Cup.

Iraq’s World Cup record is sparse. The nation’s only previous appearance came in Mexico in 1986, when they were grouped with the host nation, Belgium, and Paraguay. They failed to win a match, scoring just one goal while conceding four. Forty years later, Iraq returns to North America seeking their first World Cup point, and first victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Iraq 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Iraq’s Fixtures in the 2026 World Cup

Grouped with France, Senegal, and Norway, Iraq enters as the tournament’s least-favored team in Group I, with the primary objective of earning their first World Cup points. Iraq opens against Norway on June 16, faces France on June 22, and closes group play against Senegal on June 26.