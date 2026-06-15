How to watch Belgium vs Egypt in USA: 2026 World Cup, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Belgium vs Egypt on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Belgium vs Egypt WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, June 15, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Belgium enters the 2026 tournament in North America as the heavy favorite in Group G, looking to make an immediate statement against Egypt. Riding an impressive 13-game unbeaten streak, the Red Devils aim to impose their will from the opening whistle and prove that their new generation of talent has what it takes to dominate on the global stage. An early victory is crucial to set the tone for their campaign and avoid the pitfalls of past tournaments.

For Egypt, this opening clash is a massive opportunity to disrupt the group hierarchy. While considered underdogs, the Pharaohs possess a potent counter-attacking threat led by superstar Mohamed Salah. Securing a point, or even a shocking win, would be a monumental boost to their ambitions of advancing to the knockout rounds for the first time. The stakes are immense, as this match could define the trajectory for both nations in the competition.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Belgium’s path to the tournament was flawless, navigating their UEFA qualifying group unbeaten under manager Rudi Garcia. Their attack was formidable, scoring 29 goals across eight matches. This offensive firepower, combined with a new wave of dynamic players like Jeremy Doku, signals a team ready to play on the front foot. In contrast, Egypt’s journey was built on defensive solidity, conceding just two goals in ten qualifying games, a record that will be severely tested against elite European opposition.

The tactical battle will likely pit Belgium‘s possession-based, creative midfield against Egypt‘s disciplined, low-block defense. Expect Belgium to control the tempo, using Kevin De Bruyne and Leandro Trossard to unlock a compact Egyptian backline. Egypt will aim to absorb pressure and launch swift counter-attacks, channeling play through the pace and finishing ability of Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush. The game could be decided by whether Belgium’s creative forces can breach the Pharaohs’ organized defensive structure.

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Motivation is high on both sides. Belgium needs to justify its status as a top contender and get three points on the board ahead of what should be two easier group fixtures. For Egypt, this is a chance to make history. Having never won a match at the finals, a positive result against the group favorite would be a landmark achievement and a massive step toward their goal of reaching the latter stages of the competition.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

While this is the first-ever competitive meeting between Belgium and Egypt, their history in international friendlies offers a surprising narrative. In four previous encounters, Egypt has claimed victory three times, proving they know how to challenge the European powerhouse. This historical edge, though not in a tournament setting, gives the African side a psychological boost.

The most recent clash was in November 2022, just before the last tournament, where Egypt secured a 2-1 victory. However, the last time Belgium won this fixture was a decisive 3-0 result in June 2018. These contrasting results show that the outcome can swing dramatically depending on form and circumstance. There has never been a draw between the two sides.

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From a data perspective, Belgium has struggled in its most recent tournament match against African opposition, losing 2-0 to Morocco in 2022. Conversely, Egypt has never won a match against a European team at the finals, recording two draws and three losses. The historical average of 2.75 goals per game in their head-to-head friendlies suggests that an open, attacking contest is possible.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Both teams approach this crucial opening match with relatively healthy squads, though Belgium is monitoring a minor injury concern in their defense.

Belgium’s coach Rudi Garcia may have a decision to make in central defense, as Zeno Debast is a slight doubt with a leg injury. While he is expected to be fit enough for the bench, Brandon Mechele is on standby to start. Otherwise, the Red Devils are at full strength, with Romelu Lukaku expected to lead the line, supported by the dynamic wing play of Jeremy Doku and Leandro Trossard.

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Egypt arrives with no reported injuries or suspensions, allowing manager Hossam Hassan to field his strongest possible eleven. Veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy is expected to start, with a disciplined midfield anchored by Emam Ashour tasked with protecting the backline. The attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Trezeguet will carry the nation’s hopes of finding a breakthrough.

Belgium Projected XI (4-3-3):

Courtois; Meunier, Theate, Debast, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans, De Bruyne; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard.

This lineup is built for offensive dominance, with Kevin De Bruyne orchestrating the attack from midfield. The pace of Doku and Trossard on the wings will be crucial in stretching Egypt‘s defense, creating space for Romelu Lukaku to operate in the box.

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Egypt Projected XI (4-3-3):

El-Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Fathy, Fatouh; Lasheen, Attia, Ashour; Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet.

Egypt‘s setup is designed for defensive stability and rapid transitions. The focus will be on maintaining a compact shape and using the speed of Salah and Marmoush on the break. Emam Ashour’s performance in midfield will be key to disrupting Belgium‘s rhythm.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Belgium vs Egypt match live on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and gaming consoles, as well as web browsers on your computer and mobile apps for iOS and Android.

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A subscription to Fubo not only gives you access to every game of the 2026 tournament but also includes coverage of other top soccer competitions. You can enjoy leagues like the Premier League, La Liga, and Serie A, ensuring you have year-round soccer action.

The service is available for a monthly fee of $14.99/month, offering a comprehensive package for sports fans. This plan provides access to all live games, on-demand replays, and expert analysis.

For a complete schedule of all tournament matches, see our World Cup TV schedule page.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

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