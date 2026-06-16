How to watch Argentina vs Algeria in USA: 2026 Tournament, Live Stream, TV & Preview

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Argentina vs Algeria on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Argentina vs Algeria WHAT 2026 World Cup WHEN 9:00pm ET / 6:00pm PT • Tuesday, June 16, 2026 WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, Peacock Premium, FOX, Telemundo and Hulu + Live TV STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The defending champions begin their title defense as Argentina faces a formidable challenge from Algeria in their opening match of the 2026 tournament. With the weight of expectation on their shoulders, La Albiceleste aims to start strong and silence any doubts about their ability to repeat their 2022 success. Manager Lionel Scaloni has cultivated a resilient and dominant squad that has lost just four of its last 44 games, making them heavy favorites to secure three points.

For Algeria, this match marks a long-awaited return to the global stage for the first time since 2014. The Desert Foxes are positioned as significant underdogs but carry the motivation to cause a major upset against the reigning champions. A positive result in Kansas City would be a monumental statement of intent and could reshape the dynamics of the group, making this a high-stakes encounter from the opening whistle.

Tactical Analysis & Match Context

Argentina enters the tournament in blistering form, having dominated the CONMEBOL qualifiers and embarked on a seven-game winning streak in their warm-up fixtures. Scaloni‘s side has demonstrated both offensive firepower, scoring 21 goals in that span, and defensive solidity, conceding only once. Their established system and world-class talent make them a tactical nightmare for any opponent.

Algeria, led by Vladimir Petkovic, has also built considerable momentum, showcasing their quality with impressive friendly results, including a victory over the Netherlands and a draw with Uruguay. While they typically employ a possession-based style, they are expected to adopt a more pragmatic approach against Argentina. Their strategy will likely revolve around a compact defensive shape, absorbing pressure, and launching swift counter-attacks through dynamic players like Riyad Mahrez and Mohamed Amoura.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The core motivation for Argentina is clear: become the first nation since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back titles. For Algeria, the objective is to prove they can compete with the world’s elite. Their disciplined defense, led by Aissa Mandi, will be tasked with containing Lionel Messi and a fluid Argentine attack, setting the stage for a classic clash of tactical wills.

Head-to-Head Record & Historic Trends

These two nations have only met once before, in a thrilling 2007 friendly that ended in a 4-3 victory for Argentina. While that match offers little insight into this competitive fixture, it does suggest a potential for goals when their styles clash. This will be their first-ever official meeting in a major tournament.

Historically, Argentina has an excellent record against African teams in this competition. After losing to Cameroon in their opening match in 1990, they have won their last six consecutive games against CAF opposition. Algeria‘s experience against South American teams is more limited; their only previous tournament encounter against a CONMEBOL side was a 3-2 victory over Chile in 1982.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From a data perspective, Argentina has been a strong group stage performer, winning nine of their 12 group matches across the last four tournaments and averaging 1.75 goals per game. Algeria‘s inexperience at this level is a key factor, particularly in goal, where their three keepers have only 10 combined international caps. However, Mohamed Amoura‘s incredible qualifying campaign, where he contributed 10 goals and four assists, highlights Algeria’s potential to threaten even the most organized defenses.

Squad News & Projected Lineups

Argentina arrives with a few fitness concerns for key players, but manager Lionel Scaloni is expected to have his stars ready for the opener, while Algeria hopes to have its defensive leader available.

Scaloni is closely monitoring the condition of several crucial players, including Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, though both are anticipated to start. The defense has suffered a blow with the tournament-ending injury to Leonardo Balerdi, but the rest of the backline is expected to be at full strength. Thiago Almada is poised for a key role in the attack, operating behind the main strikers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Algeria is optimistic that key defender Ramy Bensebaini will be fit to start after recovering from a foot injury. His presence will be vital to organizing the backline against Argentina‘s formidable attack. Midfielder Hicham Boudaoui is also back in training, providing Petkovic with more options in the center of the park to counter Argentina‘s creative midfield.

Argentina Projected XI (4-4-2):

E. Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

This lineup reflects Scaloni’s trusted system, blending a solid midfield with a dynamic front two. Messi will operate in a free role, looking to create chances for Lautaro Martinez, while the trio of De Paul, Fernandez, and Mac Allister provides control and energy in midfield.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Algeria Projected XI (4-5-1):

Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Bensebaini, Ait-Nouri; Mahrez, Bentaleb, Maza, Aouar, Amoura; Gouiri.

This formation is designed for defensive stability and quick transitions. A packed five-man midfield aims to deny space to Argentina’s creators, with Mahrez and Amoura providing the pace and skill on the wings to launch counter-attacks in support of lone striker Amine Gouiri.

More details on how to watch

You can watch the Argentina vs Algeria match on Fubo. The service is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and mobile devices running iOS or Android.

In addition to this match, a subscription to Fubo gives you access to a host of other top soccer competitions from around the world. You can watch other games from the tournament, as well as leagues like Liga MX and LaLiga.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The subscription costs $14.99 per month, giving you live and on-demand access to all of its sports content. This is an excellent way to follow the entire tournament from the group stage to the final.

SEE MORE: Complete TV schedule for the 2026 World Cup.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as Nord VPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.