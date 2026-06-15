Is Mo Salah playing? Belgium vs Egypt confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group G game

Belgium and Egypt open Group G of the 2026 World Cup on Monday, June 16, in a marquee matchup at Lumen Field in Seattle. On the fifth day of competition at the tournament, the most pressing question surrounding the game has been whether Mohamed Salah will feature for Egypt.

Salah has been named in Egypt‘s starting lineup for the World Cup opener against Belgium. Head coach Hossam Hassan left him out of the friendly against Russia as a precaution, but Salah returned to action against Brazil and showed he is in sharp form heading into the tournament.

Egypt arrive at the competition having come through the CAF qualifying campaign unbeaten, and also carrying some frustration from the Africa Cup of Nations, where they were eliminated at the semifinal stage. One of the strongest sides on the African continent, this marks Egypt’s fourth World Cup participation and is widely expected to be the last featuring their all-time greatest player.

Belgium, while not among the outright favorites for the title, enter the tournament in excellent form. The Red Devils went unbeaten through UEFA qualifying and have carried that consistency into the pre-tournament period, crushing the United States 5-2 and drawing 1-1 with Mexico in March before recording a 2-0 win over Croatia and a dominant 5-0 victory over Tunisia in their most recent friendly outings. Their last defeat came against Ukraine in March 2025.

Belgium fans arrive at the Seattle Stadium before the World Cup game against Egypt.

Confirmed lineups for Belgium and Egypt

Belgium’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois; Thomas Meunier, Nathan Ngoy, Brandon Mechele, Timothy Castagne; Youri Tielemands, Andre Onana; Jeremy Doku, Kevin De Bruyne, Leandro Trossard; Charles De Ketelaere.

Head coach: Rudi Garcia.

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see also Egypt 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Egypt’s confirmed lineup (4-2-3-1): Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Hamdy Fathy, Ahmed Fatouh; Mohanad Lasheen, Marwan Attia; Mohamed Salah, Eman Ashour, Mostafa Ziko; Omar Marmoush.

Head coach: Hossam Hassan.