Why Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are missing the 2026 World Cup for Uruguay

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani have been the two defining strikers of Uruguay‘s golden generation in the 21st century, standing as the most prolific scorers in the nation’s history. Yet neither of them will be suiting up for La Celeste at the 2026 World Cup.

Since Argentine coach Marcelo Bielsa took charge in 2023, he has been tasked with steering Uruguay through a generational transition ahead of and beyond the 2026 tournament. That process has involved a significant overhaul, leaving behind several figures from the squad that memorably reached the semifinals of the 2010 World Cup.

In a striking reflection of that shift, Bielsa named only three forwards in his 26-man roster for North America, Darwin Nuñez, Federico Viñas and Rodrigo Aguirre, all natural center forwards capable of leading the line as a traditional striker.

Why aren’t Suarez and Cavani at the 2026 World Cup?

Both Suarez and Cavani are absent from the 2026 World Cup because they have each retired from international duty. Cavani’s final appearance for Uruguay came at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, while Suarez played his last game in the national jersey in September 2024 against Paraguay.

Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani of Uruguay.

Under Bielsa, Cavani was never called up once, while Suarez made his exit from international football a few months after the 2024 Copa América. Shortly after that farewell, the Inter Miami forward went public with his criticism of Bielsa, accusing the Argentine coach of fostering a negative atmosphere within the squad.

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see also Luis Suarez exclusion from Uruguay’s 2026 World Cup roster addressed by coach Marcelo Bielsa

In the months that followed, Suarez softened his stance and left open the possibility of accepting a call-up if Bielsa ever extended one. That call never came, and the 39-year-old will be watching from the stands as one more supporter cheering on La Celeste.

Despite their absence, the legacies both forwards have built with Uruguay will endure for generations. Suarez stands as the all-time leading scorer in Uruguayan soccer history with 69 goals in 143 appearances, while Cavani sits in second place with 58 goals in 136 matches.

Suarez and Cavani surpassed by Muslera in World Cup appearances

While Suarez and Cavani have written their final chapters with the national team, goalkeeper Fernando Muslera has earned one last moment in the spotlight. His inclusion in the 2026 squad makes him the first Uruguayan player ever to appear at five different World Cups, moving ahead of a distinguished group that includes Suarez, Cavani, Diego Godin, Pedro Virgilio Rocha and Martin Caceres, all of whom reached four appearances.

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Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez, meanwhile, is set to make his fourth World Cup appearance with this edition, joining that same group. At 31, Gimenez still has a realistic shot at making the 2030 tournament and potentially joining Muslera in the five-edition club.