Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly learns where Roberto Martinez stands on Portugal future beyond 2026 World Cup

As Portugal prepares for another ambitious World Cup campaign, a major development involving Cristiano Ronaldo and head coach Roberto Martinez has emerged behind the scenes. With the tournament already underway and expectations rising around one of the strongest squads in international soccer, fresh reports suggest a significant decision regarding the future of the man leading the Selecao.

The timing of the reports has naturally generated attention. Portugal enters the competition among the favorites to challenge for the trophy, while Ronaldo embarks on what is his sixth World Cup appearance, hoping to finally add the one major honor that has eluded both him and his country.

Portugal arrives at the 2026 World Cup carrying enormous expectations. Drawn into Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia, the national team possesses the quality and depth required to make a deep run into the tournament.

The squad combines experienced leaders with players at the peak of their careers. Alongside Ronaldo, figures such as Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Ruben Dias, and Nuno Mendes provide Portugal with strength across every area of the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Pedro Neto’s goal for Portugal vs Nigeria

According to FIFA records, Portugal secured qualification impressively, finishing top of its qualifying group and booking a seventh consecutive World Cup appearance. A memorable 9-1 victory over Armenia highlighted the depth available to Martinez, especially considering Ronaldo was absent through suspension.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martinez built strong foundation

When Martinez replaced Fernando Santos in January 2023, he inherited one of the most talented generations in Portuguese soccer history. His task was to modernize the team while maintaining the competitiveness that had delivered success in recent years.

The Spaniard quickly made an impact. Portugal completed a perfect UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, winning all ten matches and showcasing an attacking style that many supporters had long wanted to see.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates with the trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the team was eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, Martinez responded by guiding Portugal to the UEFA Nations League title in 2025. The victory over Spain in the final gave him his first major trophy with the national team and strengthened his belief in his project.

The major decision revealed

While Portugal remains focused on World Cup success, reports from multiple outlets suggest that Martinez has already made an important decision regarding his future.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook and several international reports, Roberto Martinez has decided not to renew his contract with Portugal and is expected to leave after the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup, regardless of the team’s performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contract was originally signed to cover the entire cycle leading to the World Cup. Reports indicate that Martinez views the tournament as the natural conclusion of that chapter. “Roberto Martínez will leave the Portugal national team after the World Cup, regardless of how they perform. He has already decided not to renew his contract”, Crook said.

If confirmed officially, the decision would bring an end to a tenure that began in early 2023 and was designed around delivering success at Euro 2024 and the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What it means for Ronaldo and Portugal

The revelation adds another layer of intrigue to Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

For Ronaldo, who remains the face of Portuguese soccer despite turning 41, the tournament already carries enormous significance. The prospect of competing under a coach who may be overseeing his final matches with the national team creates an additional storyline surrounding the squad.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal interacts with Roberto Martinez

At the same time, Portugal remains focused on immediate objectives. The players have consistently emphasized the collective goal of winning the country’s first-ever World Cup rather than discussing long-term coaching decisions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martinez has repeatedly highlighted the depth of the squad, pointing to the importance of balancing established stars with emerging talents. The qualification campaign demonstrated that Portugal can succeed even when key names are unavailable.