Is Lionel Messi playing? Argentina vs Algeria projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup Group J match

The wait is finally over for the reigning world champion as Argentina prepares to begin its 2026 World Cup journey with a Group J clash against Algeria in Kansas City. With Lionel Messi once again at the center of attention, the South American giant enters the tournament carrying the weight of history and the ambition of defending the crown won in Qatar four years ago.

Argentina arrives in North America as one of the favorites to lift the trophy once again, while Algeria returns to the World Cup determined to prove it belongs among the global elite. The opening match could shape the direction of Group J, which also features Austria and Jordan, making a positive start crucial for both national teams.

La Albiceleste is attempting to become only the third nation ever to win back-to-back World Cups, joining Italy and Brazil in one of soccer’s most exclusive clubs. Lionel Scaloni’s side earned its place in the tournament after finishing first in CONMEBOL qualifying for the first time since 2014. A dominant campaign included a memorable 4-1 victory over Brazil and saw Argentina collect 38 points from 18 matches.

The world champion has also carried excellent form into the tournament. Seven consecutive victories in friendlies produced 21 goals while only one was conceded, reinforcing the belief that Scaloni’s squad remains one of the strongest in international soccer.

Lautaro Martinez of Argentina celebrates with teammates after scoring against Honduras.

Despite those achievements, Argentina knows better than most that World Cup openers can be dangerous. The shocking defeat to Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the 2022 tournament remains fresh in the minds of many players.

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Algeria arrives with confidence

Algeria returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 after an impressive qualification campaign under Vladimir Petkovic. The Fennec Foxes topped their CAF qualifying group and finished among Africa’s highest-scoring teams. Their attacking strength was led by Mohammed Amoura, who scored 10 goals during qualification and was directly involved in 58 percent of Algeria’s total goals.

Recent performances have also boosted confidence. Algeria defeated both the Netherlands and Bolivia in the build-up to the tournament and has conceded only twice across its last six matches. While Algeria has reached the knockout rounds only once in its World Cup history, the squad believes it can challenge for another historic run.

Anis Hadj Moussa of Algeria celebrates scoring against the Netherlands.

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Experienced figures such as Riyad Mahrez, Ismaël Bennacer, Amine Gouiri, and Amoura provide plenty of quality throughout the team. Petkovic’s side will likely rely on defensive discipline and quick transitions as it attempts to frustrate one of the tournament favorites.

Will Lionel Messi play?

The biggest question surrounding Argentina’s opener has been whether Messi will be available after recently managing a hamstring issue. The answer appears to be yes. Messi is expected to start against Algeria and make his 200th international appearance for Argentina.

The Inter Miami forward is also set to become the first player in soccer history to participate in six different World Cups. Messi enters the tournament with 13 World Cup goals and eight assists, while his influence on Argentina’s recent success remains enormous. During the 2022 triumph, he scored or assisted 10 of Argentina’s 15 goals.

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Lionel Messi of Argentina looks on during the international friendly match between Argentina and Iceland

His record against Algeria also offers encouraging memories. The only previous meeting between the two nations came in 2007 when Argentina won 4-3, with Messi scoring the first international brace of his career.

Argentina vs Algeria: Projected lineups

Argentina projected XI (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Medina; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Almada; Messi, Lautaro Martinez.

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Algeria projected XI (4-2-3-1): Zidane; Belghali, Mandi, Chergui, Ait-Nouri; Bentaleb, Boudaoui; Mahrez, Maza, Amoura; Gouiri.