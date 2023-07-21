This Egypt National Team TV schedule has all the information needed for Pharaohs fans in the United States.

Egypt are one of the first African national soccer teams, and the most successful team on the continent, with their seven AFCON titles.

Egypt National Team TV schedule and streaming links

First game: August 28, 1920 (Loss vs Italy in Ghent)

Manager: Rui Vitória

Best World Cup finish: Thirteenth Place (1934)

Best Africa Cup of Nations Finish: Winners (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

Where can I watch the Egypt match?

African games can be hard to locate in the US, including Egypt, but here’s where you can find them:

The Africa Cup of Nations is the top international tournament on the continent. The competition and its qualifying matches are shown on beIN SPORTS in the United States.

If Egypt makes the the 2026 World Cup, English coverage will be on FS1 or FOX. Spanish-language broadcasts are with Telemundo, and streamed on Peacock.

Both FOX networks, Telemundo, as well as beIN SPORTS are carried on Fubo.

For friendly games, depending on the opponent and location of the match things can vary, so check this page for the latest listings.

Watch EGYPT on Fubo:

Our Pick: Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 Sports Channels 7-Day Free Trial

Egypt History

Egypt’s national team was created in 1920, to compete at the Summer Olympic games in Belgium.

Egypt was actually going to be one of the participants in the first ever World Cup in 1930. They would have been the only entrant from Africa. However, a storm in the Mediterranean caused them to miss their ship traveling to Uruguay.

They did play in the 1934 edition across the Mediterranean in Italy, however. Their 13th place finish turned out to be their best ever World Cup performance.

The Pharaohs first played at AFCON, the Africa Cup of Nations, in 1957. They were champions in this inaugural campaign, and repeated as winners in 1959.

From 1958-1961, Egypt competed as the United Arab Republic, as the country was in a political union with Syria at the time. But this team was entirely comprised of Egyptians. As such, FIFA considers records for this team as Egypt’s.

The grueling World Cup qualification process for Africa has seen Egypt only make the tournament proper twice after their 1934 debut. In their 1990 and 2018 appearances, they failed to advance past the group stage.

After three consecutive AFCON triumphs in 2006, 2008 and 2010, Egypt failed to qualify for the tournament in the following three editions. Still, Egypt’s seven AFCON titles are the most of any nation.

Egypt was the landing place for former USMNT head coach Bob Bradley, who managed the side from 2011-2013. The American managed the side during tumultuous times in the country, narrowly missing out on qualification for the 2014 World Cup.

EGYPT news