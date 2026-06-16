Jordan 2026 World Cup preview: Squad breakdown, key player, and tactical analysis

Jordan arrives at the 2026 tournament as a debutant, stepping onto the global stage after a transformative run in Asian competition. Long considered a mid-tier side, the team recently secured its place among the FIFA World Cup 2026 teams by finishing second in its AFC qualifying group.

Expectations are grounded, as Jordan faces a demanding group-stage draw against the elite international soccer teams 2026 will bring to North America. However, a disciplined defensive structure and quick attacking transitions offer a clear blueprint for competitiveness.

This World Cup 2026 team preview explores how head coach Jamal Sellami has reshaped the squad, breaks down their tactical approach, and highlights the impact of star forward Mousa Al-Tamari.

Team profile

Coach Jamal Sellami Nickname The Chivalrous Ones FIFA ranking 63rd Confederation AFC Group Group J Best World Cup result Debut World Cup appearances 1 Last World Cup appearance None (Debut)

How Jordan play

A comprehensive Jordan tactical analysis begins with their disciplined defensive structure. The team typically utilizes a 3-4-2-1 or 3-4-3 Jordan formation, relying heavily on wing-backs to provide width and transition speed.

Against superior opposition in North America, they will likely sit in a compact low block, prioritizing defensive stability over possession. When the opportunity arises, Jordan excels at springing forward in quick attacking transitions. The system is designed to funnel the ball out wide, bypassing midfield congestion and utilizing the flanks to stretch opponents.

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This counter-attacking approach relies heavily on the pace and decision-making of their forward line, particularly Al-Tamari, Yazan Al-Naimat, and Ali Olwan. While this defensive resilience makes them difficult to break down, the lack of elite depth could leave them vulnerable against technically gifted sides.

Opponents will likely target the spaces behind their wing-backs during transitions. Ultimately, executing this counter-attacking blueprint with precision will dictate whether Jordan can remain competitive throughout the tournament.

Jamal Sellami: The coach behind Jordan

Sellami took over as the Jordan coach in 2024 and immediately guided the nation to its first-ever qualification for the global tournament. The Moroccan tactician replaced Hussein Ammouta just before the critical third round of AFC qualifying, seamlessly maintaining the team’s momentum.

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Before moving to the dugout, Sellami enjoyed a successful playing career, earning 38 international caps for Morocco and competing at the 1998 tournament in France. He then spent 13 years managing in his home country, developing a reputation for building organized, resilient teams.

His leadership has instilled a clear identity within the squad, balancing defensive solidity with sharp offensive transitions. Sellami’s ability to organize his side against superior talent will be the defining factor in how Jordan handles the pressure of their debut campaign.

Key player: Mousa Al-Tamari

When discussing Jordan key players, Mousa Al-Tamari stands alone as the focal point of the national team. The Rennes forward is the only member of the squad currently competing in one of Europe’s top five leagues, making his top-flight experience invaluable for a roster stepping into unfamiliar territory.

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Operating primarily as an inverted winger, Al-Tamari provides the creative spark and finishing touch necessary for Sellami’s counter-attacking system to function. He has netted 24 goals in 91 appearances for his country, including seven crucial strikes during the recent qualification cycle.

His ability to progress the ball through the attacking thirds makes him a constant threat in transition. If Al-Tamari were to miss time, Jordan would lose its primary attacking outlet, severely limiting their ability to relieve defensive pressure against elite opponents.

Jordan’s road to the 2026 World Cup

Jordan secured their historic ticket to North America by finishing second in Group B during the third round of AFC qualifying. They navigated a challenging group that included South Korea, Iraq, Oman, Palestine, and Kuwait, ultimately edging Iraq by a single point to claim direct qualification.

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The campaign highlighted their ability to grind out results in difficult environments. Jordan went unbeaten away from home, conceding just five goals across eight road matches. At the other end of the pitch, the attacking trio of Mousa Al-Tamari, Yazan Al-Naimat, and Ali Olwan accounted for over 70% of the team’s total goals.

This resilient qualification run proved that Jordan can execute a disciplined game plan, a trait they must replicate to survive this summer.

Jordan’s 2026 World Cup group stage outlook

Jordan faces a monumental challenge after being drawn into Group J alongside Argentina, Austria, and Algeria. As debutants, they enter the group stage as significant underdogs against three nations with extensive international pedigrees.

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To have any hope of advancing, Jordan must frustrate their technically superior rivals and keep scorelines tight, potentially capitalizing if Argentina rests players in the final group match.

Jordan squad for 2026 World Cup

Player (Position) Club Yazeed Abulaila (GK) Al-Hussein Nour Bani Attiah (GK) Al-Faisaly Abdallah Al-Fakhouri (GK) Al-Wehdat Ihsan Haddad (DF) Al-Hussein Yazan Al-Arab (DF) FC Seoul Abdallah Nasib (DF) Al-Zawraa Husam Abu Dahab (DF) Al-Faisaly Mo Abualnadi (DF) Selangor Salim Obaid (DF) Al-Hussein Saed Al-Rosan (DF) Al-Hussein Anas Badawi (DF) Al-Faisaly Noor Al-Rawabdeh (MF) Selangor Mohannad Abu Taha (MF) Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya Mohammad Abu Hashish (MF) Al-Karma Nizar Al-Rashdan (MF) Qatar SC Amer Jamous (MF) Al-Zawraa Rajaei Ayed (MF) Al-Hussein Ibrahim Sadeh (MF) Al-Karma Mohammad Al-Dawoud (MF) Al-Wehdat Musa Al-Taamari (FW) Rennes Mahmoud Al-Mardi (FW) Al-Hussein Mohammad Abu Zrayq (FW) Raja Casablanca Ibrahim Sabra (FW) Lokomotiva Zagreb Odeh Al-Fakhouri (FW) Pyramids Ali Olwan (FW) Al-Sailiya Ali Azaizeh (FW) Al-Shabab

Final word on Jordan

Jordan enters the tournament as a clear outsider, facing a steep learning curve against some of the globe’s premier talent. Their organized defensive block and the transitional threat of Mousa Al-Tamari provide a foundation to compete, but a lack of top-flight experience across the roster remains a significant hurdle.

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Navigating Group J will likely prove too demanding for a squad untested against elite South American and European competition. For this developing program, delivering competitive performances and securing their first-ever point on this stage would mark a highly successful debut.